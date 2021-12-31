All Cobra Kai characters in Fortnite

Cobra Kai Season 4 is here, and to celebrate, Fortnite has introduced some new skins to the game inspired by the show. Unfortunately, they’re not based on the characters from the series.

Yes, Epic Games has made their own characters wear the karategi from Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid, including Fortnite’s main protagonist Jones. You can outfit these karate fighters in three different styles: Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang, and Miyagi-Do. All of the iconic imagery from each of the three dojos are shown on the back of the karategi in different colors.

The characters that feature the wonderful karate kit include:

Hero Stance Hero

Mat Master

Shuto Striker

Keri Commander

Kata Captain

Karateka Jones

Dojo Defender

Gi Guardian

Black Belt Brawler

Kumite Clasher

Each of the characters is 800 VBucks each with either the male or female characters bundled for 2000 VBucks. In addition, the iconic Crane Kick is available as an emote. The iconography of Miyagi’s teachings and the Cobra Coin symbol is also a back bling.

This practice of not including the actual characters from the series has been done before. When Ghostbusters: Afterlife was released earlier in 2021, original Fortnite characters wore the uniforms from the series, proton pack and all. Maybe in the future, we can play as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, but unfortunately, for now, that is not the case.