Can You Use MW2 Gun Camos In CoD Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 will be another huge entry to the Call of Duty series, giving players new weapons and cosmetics to unlock. A huge question flaring up in the Modern Warfare 3 community is if players can expect to use the weapon camos they unlocked in Modern Warfare 2.

These two big Call of Duty releases are only a year apart, and fans don’t want to lose all the work they’ve done unlocking their favorite camos and cosmetics by playing Modern Warfare 3. It’s something I can understand, as an upcoming new release shouldn’t squash the massive progress I’ve made playing Modern Warfare 2. Thankfully, the development team has responded, and we know if you can use Modern Warfare 2 camos in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Related: CoD Fans Going Nuts Over MW3 Zombies Mastery Camos

How to Use Modern Warfare 2 Camos in Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision

It has been confirmed by the Modern Warfare 3 developers that when you purchase this game and connect to your Modern Warfare 2 account, all of your camos will transfer over. Everything you earned in Modern Warfare 2 will be in Modern Warfare 3.

These will count for your preexisting Modern Warfare 2 weapons, so you won’t have to unlock or regrind any of them while playing Modern Warfare 3. These were confirmed in a Modern Warfare 3 post, where the development team shared the various daily and milestone challenges players will be working on and the many upcoming camos.

The Modern Warfare 3 community has well received this process as a whole. Although the upcoming camo grind can feel daunting, many fans are excited to find so many reasons to jump into Zombie or Multiplayer matches. There are several rewards for playing through these sections with their favorite weapons, and with the added completionist camos after the base ones have been unlocked, there are enormous challenges for every type of Call of Duty player.

In addition to new Modern Warfare 3 camos getting a handful of new ones, Modern Warfare 2 receives the same treatment, especially in the Zombie mode. There will be several new skins for players who participate in this mode using their Modern Warfare 2 weapons, giving everyone plenty of opportunities to use a diverse loadout before they return to Urzikstan.

The camos are the tip of the iceberg for Call of Duty fans regarding Modern Warfare 3. I look forward to seeing what else will happen in the upcoming Modern Warfare 3 seasons. Thankfully, everything players have earned from Modern Warfare 2 will be transferred over, which is a massive relief to many.