All companions in Sons of the Forest, and how to recruit them

Fans are very curious about the new companion system for Endnight Game’s Sons of the Forest. Improving upon the original, The Forest, these AI sidekicks can be recruited to help you survive the horrors of this isolated island wilderness. There are currently two companions for players to find in the early alpha version of the game, but Endnight Games might add more overtime. Let’s break down all you need to know about the available companions in Sons of the Forest.

Who are the available companions in Sons of the Forest?

The two companions are found towards the start of the fight for survival, and each has a distinct purpose:

Kelvin – This companion is recruitable at the beginning of the game. He is a survivor of the same helicopter crash as you, but his injuries have caused him to lose his hearing and suffer brain damage.

Virginia – You will encounter this NPC as you progress through the game and start to build a base. She is likely one of the people you have been sent here to find as she appears in the log during the helicopter ride. She has mutated to sprout multiple limbs, but seemingly has been able to keep some of her humanity in the process.

Recruiting Kelvin in Sons of the Forest

As soon as your helicopter crashes, you will notice Kelvin in the wreckage rocking back and forth.

If you choose to interact with him, your character will help him up and inspect his bleeding ears before realizing that Kelvin is deaf.

Luckily the two of you can communicate through a notepad that has pre-assigned commands.

Kelvin can assist with collection tasks and basically takes care of himself. The character will eat and drink along with you, and warn you when he sees danger. Kelvin chooses to run instead of fight when things get dicey, however.

Recruiting Virginia in Sons of the Forest

The key to getting Virginia as a companion is to simply be friendly towards her. Overtime she will start visiting you and officially become a companion if you don’t take any hostile actions against her.

Virginia will not attack you, but is very skittish at first and will run away if you approach her, especially with a weapon out.

During the process of befriending Virginia, you will notice that she will start to interact with you and get more acquainted to your living quarters. She will often bring gifts, and can even dance for you.

Eventually, she starts to follow you on her own and is interactable with the E backpack icon.

You can give Virginia items and weapons, and even put a GPS tracker on her so you know her location.

She is actually quite good with a pistol and shotgun combo, seeing as she has the extra appendages.

Virginia will warn you when hostiles are nearby, but she will likely scatter at first until she gets used to combat, but eventually starts to stay and fight.

Keep in mind that both companions can die if they take too much damage or you choose to murder them. Most of the time Kelvin will recover, but some players have reported not being able to help him once he’s down. Others have had Virginia die to cannibals or disappear randomly off of their GPS permanently.

That’s pretty much all the major information there is to know on recruiting the current companions in Sons of the Forest.