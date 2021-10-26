All Cube Queen quests and challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 – How to get the Cube Queen skin

The Cube Queen skin is now available in Fortnite, and players just need to finish up some fairly simple challenges to get it and all the accompanying items in the set.

Below, you can find all the Cube Queen challenges. Most of them are very easy to complete, and just involve some general playing of the game to finish them. You will be finding Sideways weapons, shaking down opponents, and using Shadow Stones that can be found at the mothership crash sites.

Page 1

Survive storm circles while carrying a Sideways weapon. (0/5) – Cube Queen outfit

Eliminate a player with the Sideways Minigun. (0/1) – Last Cube Standing

Shakedown opponents. (0/2) – The Queen’s Court loading screen

Use a Shadow Stone or Flopper to phase for 3 seconds near a player. (0/3) – Last Reality Matrix back bling

Complete all of The Cube Queen quests on Page 1 (0/4) Last Reality Matrix back bling (Obliterator style)

Page 2