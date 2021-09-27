How to get the coral Curse of the Sunken Sorrow in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves Season 4 has introduced a new curse for players to get. Curses are cosmetics items that can really make your pirate standout, although they are not always easy to get. The coral-themed Curse of the Sunken Sorrow is certainly a difficult curse to get, but in this guide, we will show you everything you need to do to get it.

The first thing players will need to do is track down all six Siren Shrines that have been added to the game in Season 4. These are as follows:

Shrine of Anceint Tears

Shrine of Tribute

Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune

Shrine of the Coral Tomb

Shrine of Flooded Embrace

Shrine of Hungering

Each of the Shrines has five secret journals that players will need to unlock. Only by reading all of the journals can players unlock the commendation, The Mystery of the Sunken Kingdom. The Legend of the Sunken Kingdom special voyage can then be purchased from Larina at the Bilge Rats in front of any tavern. This special voyage will cost 50 Doubloons.

Once players have finished this voyage, they will unlock the Curse of the Sunken Sorrow by reading the final book at the end of the voyage, and it will be available to them via the Vanity Chest. For the most part, the quest is just about following the directions of a special compass around the map.