All Destiny 2 Season of the Lost challenges – Week 1
Earn your keep.
A new Season in Destiny 2 means new Seasonal Challenges, and Season of the Lost is no different. For the first week, there are 10 different challenges for players to complete that will award players with a variety of nice things such as experience, and Bright Dust, the all-important currency for Eververse.
Below, you can find a full list of the challenges that are available to complete this week.
- Wayfinder’s Voyage I – Use the Wayfinder’s Compass to complete Wayfinder’s Voyage I. Also, defeat Taken anywhere in the system. Powerful Taken in the Shattered Realm award more progress.
- Umbral Wayfinder I – Use Parallax Trajectory to focus Umbral Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster in the H.E.L.M. Open Wayfinder’s Troves in the Astral Alignment activity.
- Ascendant Ballast I – Gather Ascendant Anchors from patrol destinations and the Shattered Realm.
- Ley Line Rumors – Align beacons and discover Trivial Mysteries in the Shattered Realm.
- Momentum Clash – Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.
- Dredgin’ Up Victory – Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- Challenger’s Aspiration – Complete weekly playlist challenges.
- EDZ Patrol – In the EDZ, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors.
- Mid-range Calibration – Calibrate mid-range weapons (Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns) in the EDZ. Bonus Progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Scorn Pest Control – Defeat Scorn combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.