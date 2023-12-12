All Destiny 2 The Dawning 2023 Event Challenges & How to Complete Them

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2023 is well and truly here, bringing festive cheer to Guardians worldwide. The event is packed with new reasons to play, including an event card with many new challenges for players to complete for amazing rewards.

The Dawning is an annual event in Destiny 2 that celebrates Christmas using Destiny lore to make it feel like a cohesive experience that world would really see. Each year brings with it an event quest to complete as well as an event card. The challenges in the event card are what will keep players busy throughout the entire event, and some of them can be quite difficult to complete.

Related: All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Every Event Challenge in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2023 & How to Complete Them

In the table below, we’ve outlined every Event Challenge in Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023 event card. The additional challenges in the premium event card that are required to unlock the new Title for the event are outlined in the section after.

Event Challenge How to Complete it Rewards

Dawn the Dawning Complete The Dawning 2023 introduction quests. 1 Event Ticket

Ice Cold Combat Use Snowballs to defeat 100 combatants anywhere in Destiny 2 in any activity. 1 Event Ticket, 5 Dawning Spirit, 5,000 Glimmer, and the Albedo Wing Sword weapon

Amateur Baker Bake six unique cookies in The Dawning Oven. 1 Event ticket, 5 Dawning Sprit, a Bungie Reward Code for The Dawning Beanie, and 1 Enhancement Core

Bake-stravaganza Bake 50 cookies in The Dawning Oven. 1 Event Ticket, 1 Enhancement Prism, and 5 Dawning spirit

Shopping Spree Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva Levante using Dawning Spirit. 1 Event Ticket, 5 Dawning Spirit, and the Dawning Panache Shader

Adept Baker Bake 13 unique cookies in The Dawning Oven. 1 Event Ticket, 1 Enhancement Core, A Gift in Return, and 5 Dawning Spirit

Expert Baker Bake 20 unique cookies in The Dawning Oven. The Hiera Hodos Exotic Shop, 1 Event Ticket and 5 Dawning Spirit

Deep Freeze Defeat enemies or Guardians with Stasis weapons or abilities. Players must do this until they reach 100% in the Event Challenge. Stay Frosty and Zephry weapons, 1 Enhancemetn Core,and 1 Event Ticket

Yarn Maker Defeat enemies of Guardians with the Strand element. Only Final Blows will count and players must hit 100% in the Event Challenge. cold Front weapon, 25,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event ticket

Thundersnow Defeat enemies or Guardians with Arc abilities and weapons. Players must hit 100% in this Event Challenge to complete it. Albedo Wing Sword, 1 Upgrade Module, 5,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event Ticket

Snowmelt Defeat enemies or Guardians with Solar damage from weapons and abilities. Players must hit 100% in the Event Challenge to finish it. Avalanche weapon, 1 Upgrade Module, 5,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event Ticket

They Call it sNOw Defeat enemies or Guardians with Void damage from abilities and weapons. Players must hit 100% in the Event Challenge to complete it. Glacioclasm weapon, 1 Upgrade Module, 5,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event Ticket

Vanguard Eternity Complete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities. Players must do this until they rack up 100% in the Event Challenge. 1 Raid Banner, 1 Event ticket, 5 Dawning Spirit, and 1 Gift in Return

Competitive Spirit Complete Crucible or Gambit matches until hitting 100% in the Event Challenge. 1 Event Ticket, 2 Enhancement Cores, 5 Dawning Spirit, and A Gift in Return

Snowstruck Spawn Snowballs by defeating enemies with weapons or abilities in valid activities. Players must do this until they hit 100% in this Event Challenge. 1 Enhancement Prism, 1 Event Ticket, and 5 Dawning Spirit

Star Baker Complete all 15 Event Challenges during The Dawning 2023. 1 Enhancement Prism, 1 Event Ticket, and 5 Dawning Spirit

How to Get the Star Baker Title in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Star Baker Title in Destiny 2, players must complete every Triumph in The Dawning 2023’s premium event card. This requires them to complete all the Event Challenges we’ve outlined in the table above as well as every Triumph in the premium event card. We’ve outlined what all these are and how to complete them below.

Event Triumph How to Complete it

Star Baker Complete oen Event Challenge during The Dawning 2023.

Frozen Doom Defeat combatants with Snowballs. Players must hit 100% in this Triumph to complete it.

Reason for the Season Give 100 Dawning gifts (Cookies) to vendors.

Joyous Spirit Spend 500 Dawning Spirit with Eva Levante.

Cheerful Destruction Defeat combatants with Dawning weapons. Players must reach 100% with the Triumph to complete it.

Once players have completed all of the challenges, they’ll unlock the Star Baker Title in Destiny 2 and will be able to equip it on their Guardian. This title can be used forever, so any Paul Hollywood fans will be pleased to know they can be ranked as the highest baker in the tent for all eternity.