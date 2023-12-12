All Destiny 2 The Dawning 2023 Event Challenges & How to Complete Them

Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023 event is packed with challenges for players to complete, including premium ones that unlokc a new Title.

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2023 is well and truly here, bringing festive cheer to Guardians worldwide. The event is packed with new reasons to play, including an event card with many new challenges for players to complete for amazing rewards.

The Dawning is an annual event in Destiny 2 that celebrates Christmas using Destiny lore to make it feel like a cohesive experience that world would really see. Each year brings with it an event quest to complete as well as an event card. The challenges in the event card are what will keep players busy throughout the entire event, and some of them can be quite difficult to complete.

Every Event Challenge in Destiny 2 The Dawning 2023 & How to Complete Them

In the table below, we’ve outlined every Event Challenge in Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023 event card. The additional challenges in the premium event card that are required to unlock the new Title for the event are outlined in the section after.

Event ChallengeHow to Complete itRewards
dawn-the-dawning-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Dawn the Dawning		Complete The Dawning 2023 introduction quests. 1 Event Ticket
ice-cold-combat-event-challenge-the-dawning-destiny-2-2023
Ice Cold Combat		Use Snowballs to defeat 100 combatants anywhere in Destiny 2 in any activity. 1 Event Ticket, 5 Dawning Spirit, 5,000 Glimmer, and the Albedo Wing Sword weapon
amateur-baker-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Amateur Baker		Bake six unique cookies in The Dawning Oven. 1 Event ticket, 5 Dawning Sprit, a Bungie Reward Code for The Dawning Beanie, and 1 Enhancement Core
bake-stravaganza-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Bake-stravaganza		Bake 50 cookies in The Dawning Oven. 1 Event Ticket, 1 Enhancement Prism, and 5 Dawning spirit
shopping-spree-event-challenge-in-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Shopping Spree		Purchase all 12 Dawning upgrades from Eva Levante using Dawning Spirit. 1 Event Ticket, 5 Dawning Spirit, and the Dawning Panache Shader
adept-baker-event-challenge-destiny-2-te-dawning-2023
Adept Baker		Bake 13 unique cookies in The Dawning Oven. 1 Event Ticket, 1 Enhancement Core, A Gift in Return, and 5 Dawning Spirit
expert-baker-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Expert Baker		Bake 20 unique cookies in The Dawning Oven. The Hiera Hodos Exotic Shop, 1 Event Ticket and 5 Dawning Spirit
deep-freeze-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Deep Freeze		Defeat enemies or Guardians with Stasis weapons or abilities. Players must do this until they reach 100% in the Event Challenge.Stay Frosty and Zephry weapons, 1 Enhancemetn Core,and 1 Event Ticket
yarn-maker-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Yarn Maker		Defeat enemies of Guardians with the Strand element. Only Final Blows will count and players must hit 100% in the Event Challenge. cold Front weapon, 25,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event ticket
thundersnow-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Thundersnow		Defeat enemies or Guardians with Arc abilities and weapons. Players must hit 100% in this Event Challenge to complete it. Albedo Wing Sword, 1 Upgrade Module, 5,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event Ticket
snowmelt-event-chaallenge-destiny-2-the-awning-2023
Snowmelt		Defeat enemies or Guardians with Solar damage from weapons and abilities. Players must hit 100% in the Event Challenge to finish it. Avalanche weapon, 1 Upgrade Module, 5,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event Ticket
they-call-it-snow-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
They Call it sNOw		Defeat enemies or Guardians with Void damage from abilities and weapons. Players must hit 100% in the Event Challenge to complete it. Glacioclasm weapon, 1 Upgrade Module, 5,000 Glimmer, and 1 Event Ticket
vanguard-eternity-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Vanguard Eternity		Complete Vanguard Ops or Dares of Eternity activities. Players must do this until they rack up 100% in the Event Challenge.1 Raid Banner, 1 Event ticket, 5 Dawning Spirit, and 1 Gift in Return
competitive-spirit-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-vanguard-2023
Competitive Spirit		Complete Crucible or Gambit matches until hitting 100% in the Event Challenge. 1 Event Ticket, 2 Enhancement Cores, 5 Dawning Spirit, and A Gift in Return
snowstruck-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Snowstruck		Spawn Snowballs by defeating enemies with weapons or abilities in valid activities. Players must do this until they hit 100% in this Event Challenge.1 Enhancement Prism, 1 Event Ticket, and 5 Dawning Spirit
star-baker-event-challenge-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Star Baker		Complete all 15 Event Challenges during The Dawning 2023. 1 Enhancement Prism, 1 Event Ticket, and 5 Dawning Spirit

How to Get the Star Baker Title in Destiny 2

star-baker-title-in-destiny-2-2023
Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Star Baker Title in Destiny 2, players must complete every Triumph in The Dawning 2023’s premium event card. This requires them to complete all the Event Challenges we’ve outlined in the table above as well as every Triumph in the premium event card. We’ve outlined what all these are and how to complete them below.

Event TriumphHow to Complete it
star-baker-triumph-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Star Baker		Complete oen Event Challenge during The Dawning 2023.
frozen-doom-triumph-in-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Frozen Doom		Defeat combatants with Snowballs. Players must hit 100% in this Triumph to complete it.
reason-for-the-season-triumph-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Reason for the Season		Give 100 Dawning gifts (Cookies) to vendors.
joyous-spirit-triumph-in-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Joyous Spirit		Spend 500 Dawning Spirit with Eva Levante.
cheerful-destruction-triumph-in-destiny-2-the-dawning-2023
Cheerful Destruction		Defeat combatants with Dawning weapons. Players must reach 100% with the Triumph to complete it.

Once players have completed all of the challenges, they’ll unlock the Star Baker Title in Destiny 2 and will be able to equip it on their Guardian. This title can be used forever, so any Paul Hollywood fans will be pleased to know they can be ranked as the highest baker in the tent for all eternity.

