All The Dawning 2023 Ingredients & How to Get Them in Destiny 2

The Dawning event has returned to Destiny 2. For the Dawning 2023, you’ll be set on the same path to working your way through the world to earn multiple ingredients so you can bake delicious treats for the many characters in the game.

These ingredients are everywhere in Destiny 2, and tracking them down during the Dawning 2023 event can be challenging. Thankfully, we’ve narrowed it down to make it much easier to acquire each one, so you’ll always have plenty of ingredients to use for your recipes. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all the ingredients in Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023.

Where to Find Every Ingredient in Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023

Screenshot by Gamepur

The ingredients you are looking for will drop from specific encounters and battles in Destiny 2. The trick is to read the name of the ingredient you’re trying to find for each recipe, which you can read in Eva’s Holiday Oven in your quest menu.

When you hover over the ingredients section while viewing Eva’s Holiday Oven in your quest menu, there will be a distinct description sharing with you how you can get it. This will help point you in the correct direction of how to get this ingredient, but you might not know the best place to seek it out. I’m going to add some locations that you should visit to make seeking out Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023 ingredients much easier for you.

These are all the ingredients you can find during Destiny 2’s The Dawning 2023 event.