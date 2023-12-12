Winter Night is the second event quest in Destiny 2 for The Dawning 2023. After starting the usual delivery of goods for Eva Levante, a new quest will appear, tasking players with having the greatest snowball fight of their lives.

The Dawning 2023’s main quest, Cookie Delivery Helper, sees players darting around the system, acquiring ingredients, baking cookies, and delivering them to various characters. However, there’s a secondary quest that players will pick up sometime after they start enjoying the festive season that’s a bit more combative, pushing players to get into alien snowball fights that will end with fatalities on both sides.

How to Complete Winter Night in Destiny 2

To complete Winter Night in Destiny 2, players must pick up the quest and work through both steps until they’ve finished them. It’s a lengthy quest that’s meant to give players more of an excuse to get into activities than the other main quest for The Dawning 2023. We’ve outlined each step below so players know exactly what they need to do.

Step 1: Snowball Fights

Players must defeat 75 combatants with standard Long Winter Snowball final blows, 25 combatants with upgraded Stay Frosty Snowball final blows, and deliver a Classic Butter Cookie. To defeat enemies with both types of Snowball final blows, players can take part in any activity and look for the Snowballs to spawn before using them to kill enemies.

The Classic Butter Cookie is baked in Eva Levante’s Holiday Oven using 15 Dawning Spirit, one Taken Butter, and one Superb Texture. It must be delivered to Eva Levante herself.

How to Get an Upgraded Snowball in Destiny 2

To get Upgraded Snowballs in Destiny 2 so that players can complete the Winter Night quest, they must earn Dawning Spirit and purchase the upgrade from Eva Levante for 20 Dawning Spirit. We recommend players jump into activities and complete as many Event Challenges and other quests as possible to build up standard Snowball final blows. Then, when they have enough Dawning Spirit, they can purchase this upgrade to power through the quest quickly.

How to Start the Winter Night Quest in Destiny 2

To start the Winter Night quest in Destiny 2 during The Dawning 2023, players must launch the game, complete the initial quest for Eva Levante that will give them the Holiday Oven and open up all the Event Challenges, and then wait.

For us, the quest didn’t drop until we were hanging out in the Tower, and a new Milestone randomly popped up. We weren’t doing anything, just standing around idling because we were checking up on 2023’s The Dawning Armor Ornaments in the Eververse Store.

We believe that it’s possible Bungie didn’t put the quest live when it meant to, which is why it appeared so randomly for us. For everyone else starting The Dawning 2023 later, it may appear alongside the other quest for the event. However, if anyone is struggling to find it, they should simply play more Destiny 2 and wait for it to pop.