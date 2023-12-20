All Disney Dreamlight Valley Holiday 2023 Free Codes & How To Claim Them

Tis the season to spread joy and gifts, and Disney Dreamlight Valley knows it. The creative team behind DDV is sharing a ton of codes to give back to its player base.

DDV is no stranger to gifting items through codes. However, I think they’ve really outdone themselves this holiday season. The codes you can redeem in Disney Dreamlight Valley during December are like nothing you’ve ever seen before, featuring exclusive items and recipes that are to die for. In this guide, I’ll list every holiday code you can redeem in DDV during Christmas 2023. I’ll also include a quick how-to guide in case you’ve never redeemed codes in the game before or if, like me, you keep forgetting where they go.

Related: All Disney Dreamlight Valley Codes in December 2023

All Christmas 2023 Codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

DDV Code Rewards Best Use SG2023 500 Moonstones Premium Shop or savings. SGWRAPPINGPAPER Wrapping Paper x5 Wrapping Papers should come in handy to complete one of DDV’s Winter 2023 duties. While you’ll need more than 5, it’s a nice nudge to reach the goal. SGCOZYCOCOA Marble Fireplace x1

Marble Coffee Table x1

Ornate Couchx1

Hot Cocoa x5 Turn your house into a cozy haven for the holidays, take a pic and save it as this week’s Dreamsnaps. SGMULTIPLAYER Pixelized Cooking Flam x1

Glitchy Pixel Duplicate x1 These items are great if you’re into DDV’s multiplayer mode. SGSNOWDAY Haughty Snowman x1

Snow Kid x1

Snow Lady x1

Snow Hut x1

Snowy Brock Road with Border x20 All these snowmen can easily help you complete at least two of this year’s Winter 2023 event.

WARNING: Be extremely careful when redeeming the x code. There’s currently a bug causing Glitchy Pixel Duplicates to remove items from players inventories, including Dreamlight. While devs are working on a solution, these items are best left in your inbox for a couple of days.

How to Redeem Codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you’ve got the code let’s cash it in. But where’s that sneaky redemption button in Disney Dreamlight Valley?