How to Complete All 2023 Christmas Event Duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s festive event is back in 2023. It’s that time of the year in which you craft, cook, and fish for your Valley buddies.

The 2023 Christmas event for DDV packs five holiday duties to complete. As a reward, you’ll get exclusive Christmas-themed items you won’t want to miss. However, not all duties have a clear objective, nor can they all be completed in one go. Since this is a limited-time event, I can’t tell you how anxious the possibility of missing the festive train makes me. That’s why in this guide I’ve compiled every holiday duty objective in DDV and how you can easily complete it.

How to Complete Do You Wanna Build a Snowman in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crafting any snowman in DDV completes the Do You Wanna Build a Snowman festive duty. Here’s every snowman recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Classic Snowman can be crafted with 10x Snowballs, 2x Fabric, 1x Carrot, and 3x Pebbles.

can be crafted with 10x Snowballs, 2x Fabric, 1x Carrot, and 3x Pebbles. Haughty Snowman can be crafted with 10x Snowballs, 2x Fabric, 1x Crystal, and 2x Rubies.

can be crafted with 10x Snowballs, 2x Fabric, 1x Crystal, and 2x Rubies. Snow Kid Snowman can be crafted with 8x Snowballs, 2x Fabric, 1x Carrot, and 3x Pebbles

can be crafted with 8x Snowballs, 2x Fabric, 1x Carrot, and 3x Pebbles Snow Lady Snowman can be crafted with 10x Snowball, 2x Fabric, 1x Carrot, 3x Pebbles.

For completing Do You Wanna Build A Snowman in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll get Festive Candy Ears with Bow.

How to Complete A Home for the Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete A Home for the Holidays in DDV, just place 5 Christmas-themed furniture items in your house.

TIP: You can reutilize your snowmen from Do You Wanna Build a Snowman to complete A Home for the Holidays in DDV.

Here are some of the holiday furniture items in DDV you can craft for the A Home for the Holiday duty:

Festive Pennants , which can be crafted with 5x Hardwood, 5x Fiber, and 2x Fabric.

, which can be crafted with 5x Hardwood, 5x Fiber, and 2x Fabric. Holiday Feast Chair , which can be crafted with 5x Hardwood and 3x Fabric.

, which can be crafted with 5x Hardwood and 3x Fabric. Holiday Feast Plate and Cutlery , which can be crafted with 5x Clay, 1x Gold Ingot, and 1x Fabric.

, which can be crafted with 5x Clay, 1x Gold Ingot, and 1x Fabric. Tree of Holiday Cheer, which can be crafted with 15x Glass, 10x Fabric, 25x Sugarcane and 3x Topaz

If you don’t feel like crafting, just snag some of the items from DDV’s Holiday Star Path.

For completing A Home for The Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll get Winter Carpet.

How to Complete Even Fish Are Festive in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Even Fish are Festive duty in DDV, find a Festive Anglerfish, a Festive Bass, a Festive Fugu, a Festive Salmon, and a Festive Squid. When looking for these fish, keep your eyes peeled for red and green bubbles.

Here’s where you can find each festive fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Festive Bass , which you can catch in the Peaceful Meadow.

, which you can catch in the Peaceful Meadow. Festive Anglerfish , which you can catch in the Forgotten Lands.

, which you can catch in the Forgotten Lands. Festive Fugu , which you can catch in Dazzle Beach.

, which you can catch in Dazzle Beach. Festive Salmon , which you can catch in the Sunlit Plateau.

, which you can catch in the Sunlit Plateau. Festive Squid, which you can catch in the Glade of Trust.

The fish look just the same as their regular version, except they now have a cute Christmas hat. As a reward for completing Even Fish are Festive in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll get a Santa Hat.

How to Complete Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Completing Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley involves collecting ten rolls of festive wrapping paper scattered around Scrooge McDuck’s shop. Only two or three spawn at a time, so you’ll have to log in day after day to get them all. Or, of course, you could just skip time.

Once you’ve gathered all ten festive wrapping paper rolls, head to the nearest crafting station and build 10 festive-themed presents.

Delicious Gift , which you can craft with 1x Festive Wrapping Paper, 1x Hot Cocoa, and 1x Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies.

, which you can craft with 1x Festive Wrapping Paper, 1x Hot Cocoa, and 1x Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies. Naughty Gift , which you can craft with 1x Festive Wrapping Paper and 1x Coal Ore.

, which you can craft with 1x Festive Wrapping Paper and 1x Coal Ore. Shiny Gift , which you can craft with 1x Festive Wrapping Paper, 1x Shiny Ruby, and 1x Shiny Emerald.

, which you can craft with 1x Festive Wrapping Paper, 1x Shiny Ruby, and 1x Shiny Emerald. Handcrafted Gift, which you can craft with 1x Festive Wrapping Paper and 1x Holiday Feast Chair.

To complete this festive duty in DDV, spread some holiday glee by delivering these presents to the Valley’s residents. As a reward for completing Ho! Ho! Ho! in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll get a Pile of Gifts.

How to Complete Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete Cookie Taste Test duty in DDV, cook and eat three cookie-based recipes. Here are the best cookie recipes you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

“My Hero” Cookies , which can be made with 1x Vanilla, 1x Butter and 1x Wheat

, which can be made with 1x Vanilla, 1x Butter and 1x Wheat Biscuits , which can be made with 1x Butter, 1x Sugarcane and 1x Wheat

Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies, which can be made with 1x Ginger and 1x Wheat

, which can be made with 1x Butter, 1x Sugarcane and 1x Wheat Chocolate Chip Cookies , which can be made with 1x Butter, 1x Cocoa Bean, 1x Sugarcane and 1x Wheat

, which can be made with 1x Butter, 1x Cocoa Bean, 1x Sugarcane and 1x Wheat Wonderland Cookies, which can be made with 1x Butter, 1x Sugarcane, 1x Vanilla and 1x Wheat

