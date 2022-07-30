All Dori Skills, Talents, and Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact

Dori is a 4-star character in Genshin Impact coming to the game in Version 3.0. This character wields a Claymore and is of the Electro element, and will become the second Electro healer in the game. Her arrival comes soon after Kuki Shinobu’s arrival in the game, giving you two options to choose from in terms of Electro healers. She’s also the only non-Dendro character to be added in Version 3.0.

Dori will be obtainable on the Character Event Wish banner as a featured 4-star character, dropping more often. As of this writing, Dori is not yet released and will release sometime in Version 3.0 before becoming unobtainable after her banner ends.

Attacks

Normal Attack: Performs up to 3 consecutive strikes.

Charged Attack: Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash.

Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of the sequence, perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill

Spirit Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon: Directs a Spirit-Warding Lamp to fire off a Troubleshooter Shot at opponents, dealing Electro DMG.

Directs a Spirit-Warding Lamp to fire off a Troubleshooter Shot at opponents, dealing Electro DMG. When the Troubleshooter Shot hits opponents, it will create 2 After-Sales Service Rounds that automatically track opponents and deal Electro DMG.

Cooldown: 9 seconds.

Elemental Burst

Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude: Summons forth the Jinni within the lamp to give the client various kinds of aid.

Summons forth the Jinni within the lamp to give the client various kinds of aid. Jinni: Connects to a nearby character. The connected character will: Continuously restore HP based on Dori’s Max HP. Continuously regenerate Energy. Be affected by Electro.

Connects to a nearby character. The connected character will: When the connector between the Jinni and the character touches opponents, it will deal once instance of Electro DMG to them every 0.4 seconds.

Passive Talents

Unexpected Order: Has a 25% chance to recover some of the materials used when crafting Character and Weapon Materials.

Has a 25% chance to recover some of the materials used when crafting Character and Weapon Materials. An Eye for Gold: After a character connected to the Jinni triggers an Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or an Electro Swirl or Crystallize reaction, the CD of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon is decreased by 1 second. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds.

After a character connected to the Jinni triggers an Electro-Charged, Superconduct, Overloaded, Quicken, Aggravate, Hyperbloom, or an Electro Swirl or Crystallize reaction, the CD of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon is decreased by 1 second. This effect can be triggered once every 3 seconds. Compound Interest: When Troubleshooter Shots from Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon hit opponents, Dori will restore 5 Elemental Energy for every 100% Energy Recharge possessed. A maximum of 15 Energy can be restored this way per Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon.

Constellations

Additional Investment: The number of After-Sales Service Rounds created by Troubleshooter Shots is increased by 1.

Special Franchise: When you are in combat and the Jinni heals the character it is connected to, it will fire a Jinni Toop from that character's position that deals 50% of Troubleshooter Shot's DMG.

Wonders Never Cease: Increases the level of Alcazarzaray's Exactitude by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Discretionary Supplement: The character connected to the Jinni will obtain the following buffs based on their current HP and energy: When their HP is lower than 50%, they gain 50% Incoming Healing Bonus. When their Energy is less than 50%, they gain 30% Energy Recharge.

The character connected to the Jinni will obtain the following buffs based on their current HP and energy:

Value for Mora: Increases the level of Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Sprinkling Weight: Dori gains the following effects for 3 seconds after using Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon: Electro Infusion. When Normal Attacks hit opponents, all nearby party members will heal HP equivalent to 4% of Dori's Max HP. This type of healing can occur once every 0.1 seconds.

: Dori gains the following effects for 3 seconds after using Spirit-Warding Lamp: Troubleshooter Cannon:

