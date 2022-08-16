Dragon Ball has made its way over to Fortnite, giving you the chance to power up your ki and reach your highest potential with your favorite characters from the series. You can grab a skin featuring Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, or Bulma for a limited time, and there are several challenges you can complete while the event is available. One of these challenges features vending machines with Dragon Ball items in them. This guide covers how to buy items from Dragon Ball Vending Machines in Fortnite.

Where to find Dragon Ball Vending Machines in Fortnite

Only a handful of these Vending Machines are available in any given Fortnite match. Because these come in a limited variety, tracking them down is easy, but making sure to grab these items is the tricky part, especially with so many players making their way here. You can find the Dragon Ball Vending Machines at three locations.

West of Coney Crossroads

Rave Cave

Rocky Reels

These are the only three locations where Dragon Ball Vending Machines. Depending on where your Battle Bus will send you, the best one you should visit will vary. We don’t recommend immediately landing at any of these locations unless you’re confident you can defeat other players who will also plan to land there immediately. We also recommend tracking the quest to make finding the exact location of these vending machines much easier on your mini-map.

After arriving, you will need to use gold to purchase any of the two items available on the vending machine. The only things you can buy are the Kamehameha Mythic attack and the Nimbus Cloud, which allows you to travel great distances without using a glider. You only need to purchase one of these items from any of the vending machines to complete this Dragon Ball challenge in Fortnite.