All EA Sports TRAX in FIFA 22

If you play FIFA 22, you’ll be very familiar with the music that EA has added to the game as it plays during menus and loading screens in between matches. Some of the songs might even catch your attention and make you want to add them to Spotify or Apple Music. We have the full list below of the EA Sports TRAX songs if any stand out to you.

Before we list all of the songs, you can choose to turn on or off certain songs in the EA Sports TRAX library in FIFA 22. On the main menu, select “Customise” and then on the bottom right of this screen, you’ll find “EA Sports TRAX” with a musical note on the panel. Select this. Press A (or the cross button on PlayStation systems) to turn off or on each track. You can press the X button (square button) to turn them all on or off. Here is a full list of every EA Sports TRAX song in the game:

“A Teen” by V.I.C

“Act Up” by Terry Presume

“Apartment 402” by girl in red

“BAOBA” by Caio Prado

“Before the Morning Comes” by sir Was

“Demba” by TSHA ft. Trio Da Kali

“Demon” by Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night Dynamite

“Disarm” by Bloodmoon

“Do You Remember The Times” by ISLAND

“Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?” by KOKORO!

“Eyes on the Prize” by Che Lingo ft. Tamaraebi

“Fallin’ Apart” by Young Franco ft. Denzel Curry & Pell

“Fear No Man” by Little Simz

“Feels Like Summer” by Public Order

“Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” by Joy Crookes

“Followers” by AREA21

“Free My People” by Greentea Peng ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise

“Get You Down” by Sam Fender

“Glidin'” by Pa Salieu ft. slowthai

“Good Girls” by CHVRCHES

“Hallelujah” by Polyamory

“High Way” by Shango SK

“I Don’t Wana Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” by Glass Animals

“I Want” by ENNY

“Inner Light” by Elderbrook & Bob Moses

“Landline” by binki

“Last Chance” by Casper Caan

“Lifetime” by Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake

“Love Love Love” by My Morning Jacket

“Mad” by Hope Tala

“Motion” by Luke Hemmings

“Only One Man” by Moodoid (with Melody’s Echo Chamber

“Seguimos” by Morad

“Subida” by Karol Conka & RDD

“Summer Night” by Garden City Movement

“Talk About It” by Jungle

“Tenfold” by Harvey Causon

“The Darkness That You Fear” by The Chemical Brothers

“The Hill” by Hendrix Harris

“The Mission” by Bakar

“The Overload” by Yard Act

“Totally” by Inhaler

“Trepidation” by Feiertag ft. Msafiri Zawose

“Tunnel” by Polo & Pan ft. Channel Tres

“Two Seater” by Willow Kayne

“War Outside” by Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor

“Well Rested” by Kero Kero Bonito

“Yesterday” by Loyle Carner

“You Shaped Hole” by Baby Queen

“fuego” by Musti & Jelassi ft. GABIFUEGO

“seaside_demo” by SEB

“skeletons” by easy life

As you can see, there are many EA Sports Trax in FIFA 22 with some relatively big names like CHVRCHES and Swedish House Mafia. As you’re playing the game and listening to the tracks, you may want to figure out the basics like how to pass in three different ways and who are the best players in FIFA 22 to add to your team.