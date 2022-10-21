A handful of elements appeared throughout Gotham Knights that you want to make sure you keep track of while playing the game. These elements typically come from your enemies when they hit you, but you can also craft notable melee or ranged weapons that will do particular damage. It’s important to consider what elements you’re using before entering a particular encounter, especially when taking on a boss. Here’s what you need to know about all elements and how they work in Gotham Knights.

How all elements work and what they do in Gotham Knights

You can use five elements in Gotham Knights: Concussive, Cryogenic, Toxic, Bioelectric, and Incendiary. These essentially translate to physical, cold, poison, electricity, and fire. Each effect will do something to your character or the enemies you’re fighting against. You’ll notice when an enemy is weak to these effects when fighting them if you see red hit numbers appearing above their head, or you can read their database catalog to see their weaknesses.

Here’s a breakdown of how each of these elements works.