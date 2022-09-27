All enemy bugs in Grounded

Bug Name Behavior

Antlion The Antlion primarily roams around the Sandbox, keeping to the dunes of this location and waiting to attack any unaware players or other insects.

Black Ox Beetle The Black Ox Beetle is a massive insect. It has heavy armor that makes taking it down a challenge, even if you’re prepared to battle it.

Black Soldier Ant The Black Soldier Ant is similar to the Red Soldier Ant, keeping primarily to the Black Anthill but is stronger.

Bombadier Beetle Much like the Stinkbug, this beetle will release some toxic gas when you are close to it.

Diving Bell Spider Even the water is not safe. The Diving Bell Spider is an arachnid that swims underwater and will be one of the more annoying threats you face while in this environment.

Dust Mite Although small, the Dust Mites can swarm you if you’re not careful.

Gnat These pests fly around the map and can be a pain as they sometimes swarm you. A couple of hits will do them in, though.

Green Shield Bug Similar to the Stinkbug, the Green Shield Bug will attack you using many gas-related attacks and angry bites. You want to fight this enemy in close quarters.

Infected Ladybug This is an infected version of the standard Ladybug. They can poison you.

Infected Larvae This is an infected version of the standard Larvae. They can poison you.

Infected Mite They’re the same as normal mites but can bite you.

Infected Weevil These Weevils will come after you and explode, doing some decent damage.

Infected Wolf Spider An infected version of the Wold Spider could poison you if it lands a hit against you.

Koi Fish The Koi Fish is one of the larger threats you will face while underwater, and you’re better off avoiding them unless you’re ready for an underwater battle.

Larvae Larvae travel in packs of up to five and can usually be found hunting food. They can be a real threat, so be ready if you find them.

Ladybird The Ladybird is a more aggressive variant of the Ladybug.

Ladybird Larva A baby version of the Ladybird, these insects are stronger than the standard Larva in Grounded.

Larva The Larva is a pointy insect you might find while exploring the middle of the Backyard. Although about the size of a Red or Black Soldier Ant, you don’t want to underestimate them.

Lawn Mite Mites are another small insect that can get irritating if they swarm you. However, they are easy to kill and shouldn’t pose too much of a threat unless you come across them at the wrong time.

Mosquito The Mosquito is a flying enemy you can find while exploring the Backyard. Because it can take to the air so quickly, it’s better to avoid this creature unless you have a way to kite its attacks.

Orb Weaver Spider The Orb Weavers come in two different sizes: small and big. The smaller ones are relatively easy to deal with; just attack and avoid them. But the big ones can overwhelm you and take you down fast.

Orb Weaver Jr. The Orb Weaver Jr is a smaller version of the standard Orb Weaver Spider. They’re a sign you’re entering spider territory, and if you’re not ready to fight the larger version, this is a good one to battle against to earn some basic insect parts.

Red Soldier Ant These guard the Red Ant Hills, and while their Worker counterparts won’t bother you unless provoked, these bugs will come after you immediately if you trespass on their property. They are weaker compared to the Black Soldier Ants.

Spiderling These baby spiders can easily be killed, but they do some damage in numbers.

Stinkbug Don’t stay too close to a Stinkbug for too long as they can release poison clouds. The problem is that they’ll chase you, too, so you must stay moving and attack when possible.

Termite The Termite looks almost like a pale Ant, but they have a ranged attack that makes them slightly more troublesome.

Termite King The Termite King is a powerful creature that only spawns in the Termite Den. It is not a boss.

Termite Soldier The Termite Soldier, again, is similar to the Ants in Grounded. If another Termite is attacked, it will rush to the aid to assist other Termites.

Water Flea The Water Flea is another smaller foe you will encounter while exploring the pond. They are one of the more common enemies you will find in this environment, and while they are aggressive, they should not prove too much for many players to handle.