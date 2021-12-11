All Exotic Weapons and their locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Chapter 3, Season 1 of Fortnite, has introduced six new Mythic Weapons to the game. These are scarce weapons that can only be acquired through interacting with specific NPCs. Most of these will cost you Gold Bars, except one which is a reward for defeating the Foundation. The location of these NPCs are mentioned below:

Map by Gamepur

Hop Rock Dualies – can be purchased from The Scientist for 500 gold bars. The NPC can be found north of Sanctuary. The Dub – can be purchased from Bunker Jonesy for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found in The Joneses. Marksman Six Shooter – can be purchased from Mancake or Cuddle Team Leader for 400 gold bars. Mancake can be found in Butter Barn, whereas Cuddle Team Leader can be found in Camp Cuddle. Chilli Chug Splashes x3 – can be purchased from Guaco for 210 gold bars per piece. The NPC can be found in Greasy Grove. Boom Sniper Rifle – can be purchased from Lt. John Llama for 600 gold bars. The NPC can be found south of Logjam Lumberyard. Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle – can be acquired after defeating the Foundation. The NPC can be found on the south side of Sanctuary.

As of now, there are five mythic weapons in the game; however, more weapons will be added in the future.