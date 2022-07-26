All fish you can catch in Dinkum – Full Fish List
Fishing in Dinkum is a great way to make some extra money, though it can tax your patience after a while. Not only does it take a lot of time, but there are some timing mechanics you’ll need to wrap your head around. If you want to stock your museum with various fish in the region, it will take a lot of time and effort to get it done. Fortunately, our Dinkum Fish Guide has every fish species and where to find them, so you know exactly where to look.
All fish locations in Dinkum
Once you’ve mastered the art of fishing in Dinkum, you’ll be tasked with filling the museum with species from the bodies of water around the town. Whether you’re looking for a specific fish for a quest or you’ve got the growing need to catch them all, here is every fish in Dinkum.
|Name
|Where to catch
|Time of Day
|Season
|Blue Spot Flathead
|Northern and Southern Ocean
|Morning and Afternoon
|Summer, Fall, and Spring
|Jungle Perch
|Rivers and Billabongs
|Any
|Anuy
|Barcoo Grunter
|Rivers and Billabongs and Mangroves
|Any
|Any
|Eel Tailed Catfish
|Mangroves
|Any
|Any
|Silver Perch
|Rivers and Billabongs
|Any
|Fall and Winter
|Black and White Snapper
|Northern and Souther Oceans
|Afternoon
|Fall and Spring
|Boofhead Catfish
|Mangroves
|Night
|Summer, Fall, and Spring
|River Bass
|Rivers and Mangroves
|Any
|Summer and Spring
|Anchovy
|Southern Oceans
|Morning and Night
|Fall and Winter
|Bluefish
|Northern and Southern Oceans
|Any
|Any
|Carp
|Rivers and Mangroves
|Any
|Any
|Garfish
|Northern and Southern Oceans
|Any
|Winter and Spring
|Grayling
|Billabongs and Rivers
|Afternoon
|Fall and Winter
|Bonytongue
|Billabongs
|Any
|Any
|Mangrove Jack
|Mangroves
|Any
|Any
|Blackfish
|Billabongs and Rivers
|Any
|Spring
|Tarpon
|Billabongs
|Any
|Any
|Banded Morong
|Northern and Southern Oceans
|Any
|Winter
|Travalla
|Northern Oceans
|Any
|Fall and Spring
|Goat Fish
|Southern Oceans
|Any
|Summer and Spring
|Stingray
|Nothern Oceans
|Night
|Summer and Fall
|Eyestripe Surgeonfish
|Nothern Oceans
|Afternoon
|Summer and Spring
|Luderick
|Northern Oceans
|Afternoon
|Wiinter
|Barracuda
|Northern Oceans
|Night
|Summer, Fall, and Spring
|Golden Perch
|Rivers
|Morning
|Spring
|Barramundi
|Rivers
|Any
|Fall, Winter, and Spring
|Murray Cod
|Rivers
|Morning
|Winter and Spring
|Blob Fish
|Southern Oceans
|Night
|Fall and Winter
|Marlin
|Southern Oceans
|Afternoon
|Fall and Winter
|Yellowfin Tuna
|Northern and Southern Oceans
|Morning and Night
|Fall and Spring
|Galaxias
|Rivers
|All
|Winter
|Saratoga
|Billabongs
|Night
|Summer and Autumn
|Short Finned Eel
|Billabongs
|Night
|All