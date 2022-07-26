All fish you can catch in Dinkum – Full Fish List

Fishing in Dinkum is a great way to make some extra money, though it can tax your patience after a while. Not only does it take a lot of time, but there are some timing mechanics you’ll need to wrap your head around. If you want to stock your museum with various fish in the region, it will take a lot of time and effort to get it done. Fortunately, our Dinkum Fish Guide has every fish species and where to find them, so you know exactly where to look.

All fish locations in Dinkum

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve mastered the art of fishing in Dinkum, you’ll be tasked with filling the museum with species from the bodies of water around the town. Whether you’re looking for a specific fish for a quest or you’ve got the growing need to catch them all, here is every fish in Dinkum.