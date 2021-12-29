All Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 4 seasonal quests and challenges

Week 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 brings more Seasonal quests to be completed. As usual, there are 9 seasonal quests for players to finish by traveling the map. Doing so will earn you XP toward your Battle Pass, and allow you to earn Battle Stars that can be used to unlock all manner of skins and in-game cosmetics and items. Each completed challenge is worth 25,000 XP, for a total of 225,000 XP.

There are multiple types of challenges this year to add to the weekly seasonal challenges. There are Milestone challenges that players will be able to easily complete by playing the game, along with specific challenges for different characters each week. We will update this guide with the rewards for each quest as soon as they are available.

Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 4 quests and challenges

Get headshot damage with a pistol (0/75)

Harvest wood from The Joneses, Shifty Shafts, or LogJam Lumberyard (0/150)

Detonate gas cans to destroy objects (0/2)

Dance at Chonker’s Speedway, Rocky Reels, and Greasy Grove (0/3)

Experience Re-Fill effects for 15 seconds (0/15)

Deal damage to enemies with Rare of better Shotguns (0/400)

Hide in Stealth Grass for 10 seconds (0/10)

Get eliminations with an SMG (0/10)

Damage opponents with a harvesting tool (0/100)

While most of the weekly seasonal quests are pretty simple to complete, we have linked to any guides that we feel are relevant and helpful so you can finish them as quickly as possible.