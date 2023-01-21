All furnishing rewards from Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV and how to get them

Final Fantasy XIV has a lot of neat housing items, known as furnishings, to collect and place in your humble abode. While obtaining a house is a measure of patience and luck in the world of Eorzea, housing items are not as difficult to come by once you have a space to call your own. While many are crafted or purchased on the Market Board, there are a few unique furnishings that are available through other means. There are quite a few furnishings to obtain through your Island Sanctuary feature, and diligent islanders can earn them all through earning currency while exploring their Island home.

Where to find the rewards vendor in your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Level 90 players who have completed the story of Endwalker can unlock the Island Sanctuary feature and explore their new home away from home to their heart’s content. The Horrendous Hoarder NPC located at (X:12.6, Y:28.3) on the Unnamed Island will sell you new rewards as you rank up your island for a currency called Seafarer’s Cowries.

Once you have unlocked the Island Sanctuary, you can get Seafarer’s Cowries fairly easily by keeping up with your weekly Challenge log and completing Word Orders at the Workshop.

How to get the Chocobo Stable Essentials in Final Fantasy XIV

The Chocobo Stable Essentials is available from the Horrendous Hoarder for 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries under the Equipment and Furnishings category. This is a outdoor furnishing that features a crate full of vegetables that Chocobos would be happy to devour.

How to get the Low Garden Hedge in Final Fantasy XIV

The Low Garden Hedge is available from the Horrendous Hoarder for 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries under the Equipment and Furnishings category. This is an outdoor furnishing that can be placed in multiples to create a hedge wall in your yard.

How to get the Lemonade Stand in Final Fantasy XIV

The Lemonade Stand is available from the Horrendous Hoarder for 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries under the Equipment and Furnishings category. This is a tiny lemonade booth that can be placed in your yard.

How to get the Stone Garden Wall in Final Fantasy XIV

The Stone Garden Wall is available from the Horrendous Hoarder for 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries under the Equipment and Furnishings category. This is an outdoor furnishing that can be placed in multiples to create a stone wall in your yard.

How to get the Colorful Flower Patch in Final Fantasy XIV

The Colorful Flower Patch is available from the Horrendous Hoarder for 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries under the Equipment and Furnishings category. This is an outdoor furnishing that features a variety of flowers for your yard.

How to get the Farmer’s Straw Bed in Final Fantasy XIV

The Farmer’s Straw Bed is available from the Horrendous Hoarder for 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries under the Equipment and Furnishings category. This is an indoor furnishing for those who want to sleep on a bed of hay.

How to get the Coconut Water in Final Fantasy XIV

The Coconut Water is available from the Horrendous Hoarder for 1000 Seafarer’s Cowries under the Equipment and Furnishings category. This is an edible indoor furnishing tabletop item.

If you are not finding the furnishing you desire on the vendor, you might need to rank up your Island Sanctuary some more until it becomes available.