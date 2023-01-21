How to get the Isle Vacationer’s glamour set in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature is a popular form of casual content for players to kick back and enjoy the quiet life. Players can venture forth and collect a bunch of different materials to craft items and improve their island to earn rewards. Upon reaching Rank 12, players will unlock the ability to purchase a new Island Vacationer’s glamour set that has two different variations.

How to unlock the Isle Vacationer’s glamour set in Final Fantasy XIV

In order to purchase the Isle Vacationer’s glamour set you are going to need to do the grind to Rank 12 for Island Sanctuary. This is a slow process. Island Sanctuary currently maxes out at Rank 12, and new items are unlocked when reaching certain milestones. This means that you will need to reach the current max rank in order to unlock the glamour set for purchase.

To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week.

Upon reaching Rank 12, you will notice the NPC in your Cozy Cabin called the Horrendous Hoarder has additional wares for purchase. This spirited automaton will sell you a variety of cosmetic rewards for the exclusive Island Sanctuary currency called Seafarer’s Cowries. The Isle Vacationer’s garb is not purchased as a full set, but in individual pieces. It is listed under the Equipment and Furnishing category and has the following costs attached to each piece in the set:

Isle Vacationer’s Visor – 2,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Isle Vacationer’s Shirt – 3,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Isle Vacationer’s Tie-front Shirt – 3,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Isle Vacationer’s Wrist Torques – 2,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Isle Vacationer’s Shorts – 3,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Isle Vacationer’s Tanga – 3,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Isle Vacationer’s Sandals – 2,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Isle Vacationer’s Loop Sandals – 2,000 Seafarer’s Cowries

Two different options for the Isle Vacationer’s glamour set in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

The set has two different appearances based on…how much skin you want to show. If you elect to use the Tanga, for example, you will notice quite a bit more thigh!

It might take some time to reach the ability to see the Isle Vacationer’s set in the Hoarder’s available wares. If you can’t purchase it then continue to rank up your Island Sanctuary to unlock new rewards, buildings to construct, and even the ability to fly.