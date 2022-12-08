All Gas Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Gas Stations are important locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, as they are on any Fortnite map. Not only are they the best places to refuel vehicles, they’re also good sources of loot, and of both Slap Juice and Slap Juice. They also usually have vehicles parked at them, and most of them have an Upgrade Workbench, and at least one vending machine.

Related: All vehicles and cars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and how to get them

But the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island map actually has notably fewer Gas Stations than previous Fortnite maps. There are actually only four Gas Stations on the entire map, plus one lone gas pump at Lonely Labs. Most of the west side of the map has no Gas Stations at all, which kinda makes sense (as much as anything in Fortnite makes sense) because that part of the map is generally pretty medieval, so Gas Stations would be totally out of place.

Where to find Gas Stations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The map above displays the locations of all 21 gas pumps on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 island map. Of those gas pumps, 20 of them are at Gas Stations, and one is at Lonely Labs.

The largest Gas Station is the Slap ‘N’ Go north of Faulty Splits. This one has eight gas pumps, a Reboot Van, a Mending Machine, two Cash Registers and a Safe, and a whole lot of other useful stuff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another Gas Station west of Faulty Splits at Hitches and Ditches. This one is smaller, with just four gas pumps, but it also has a Mending Machine, and there’s a Reboot Van on the nearby bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only town on the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 map that actually has a Gas Station is Slappy Shores. The Gas Station is on the north side of town, and has four gas pumps, as well as a Mending Machine, a Cash Register, and an Ice Machine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Gas Station is the Beep ‘N’ Bounce, which is in a remote northern location. For some reason the area immediately surrounding the Gas Station isn’t covered in snow and ice, but otherwise it’s in the heart of the frozen wasteland to the north. It has four gas pumps, as well as a Mending Machine, an Ice Machine, and a few other useful bits and pieces.