All Hex Totem perks in Dead By Daylight

No matter what Killer you choose in Dead By Daylight, you are the apex predator in the game. If a Survivor gets anywhere close enough, you can chase them all around the map until you finally catch up and punish them for existing. While you definitely have the upper hand, you can tip the scales further in your favor with good perk choices. Hex perks are one of the game’s stronger options for this but can be deactivated by a Survivor cleansing the Hex Totem. Here are all perks in Dead By Daylight that affect Hex Totems.

Related: All Boon Totem Perks in Dead by Daylight

Every Hex perk for Killers in Dead By Daylight

For all of the perks below, they will be active as soon as the trial begins. As the Killer, you will be able to see all totems that are Hex Totems by their white aura, but if any Survivor cleanses it, they deactivate that Hex perk.

Hex: Blood Favour (The Blight)

Whenever a Survivor takes any damage, The Entity will block all nearby palettes from being pulled down around that Survivor for 15 seconds.

Hex: Crowd Control (The Trickster)

Whenever a Survivor rush vaults through a window, The Entity will block it for up to 20 seconds.

Hex: Devour Hope (The Hag)

Anytime a Survivor is pulled off a Hook by a teammate when you are far away, you gain a token that activates the following effects: Two tokens: Killer gains Haste for ten seconds after hooking a Survivor Three tokens: Survivors permanently get the Exposed status Five tokens: You can kill all Survivors by your hand



Hex: Haunted Ground (The Spirit)

Affects two Hex Totems. When either Totem is cleansed, all Survivors will suffer from the Exposed status for up to a minute. After one is cleansed, the other will turn into a Dull Totem.

Hex: Huntress Lullaby (The Huntress)

Survivors get an up to 6% penalty regression on failed skill checks. Hooking a Survivor also gains a token that affects the time a Survivor will hear a warning sound for a skill check. One token: 14% shorter duration between sound and skill check Two tokens: 28% reduction Three tokens: 42% reduction Four tokens: 56% reduction Five tokens: No warning sound will be played



Hex: No One Escapes Death

If there are any Dull Totems left in the area when an Exit Gate is opened, this Hex will take over one. The Killer will get up to a 4% movement bonus, and Survivors are Exposed until the match ends or the Totem is cleansed.

Hex: Plaything (The Cenobite)

This Hex will take over an available Dull Totem every time that a Survivor is hooked for the first time. That Survivor gets the Cursed and Oblivious status effects until the associated Hex Totem is cleansed. For the first 90 seconds, only they can cleanse the Totem and see the aura of the Totem when close enough.

Hex: Retribution (The Deathslinger)

Any Survivor that cleanses any Totem will have Oblivious for up to 45 seconds. When a Hex Totem is cleansed or blessed, the Killer can see all Survivor auras for 15 seconds.

Hex: Ruin (The Hag)

Whenever a Generator is not being repaired, it will automatically regress by up to 100% of the normal regression speed. When a Survivor is killed, this Hex Totem automatically turns into a Dull Totem.

Hex: The Third Seal (The Hag)

When you hit a Survivor, they are affected by the Blindness status effect.

Hex: Thrill of the Hunt

This perk gets a token for every Totem left in the match. Survivors cleanse Totems up to 50% slower than normal, and the Killer gets up to a 50% bonus in the Hunter category.

Hex: Undying (The Blight)