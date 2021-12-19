All Boon Totem Perks in Dead by Daylight

For a very long time, the totems in Dead by Daylight could only be used by killers. These totems are known as Hex Totems. Much like regular Perks, they impacted gameplay but can be removed if a survivor cleanses the totem. However, once Mikaela Reid was added in October 2021, survivors are now able to make use totems themselves as long as the have the Perks to do so.

Totems used by survivors are known as Boom Totems. However, there are two differences between Boon and Hex Totems. One, only one Boon Totem can be up at a time compared to Hex Totems were a maximum of four can be up. Two, unlike Hex Totems where they impact the entire map, survivors have to be in their range in order to gain the bonuses of the Boon Totem. Currently, there are three types of Boon Totem Perks in the game.