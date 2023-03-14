All hidden preset entrance motions in WWE 2K23 – Full list
A lot to choose from.
Thanks to some untimely departures and a treasure trove of rosters added via DLC in last year’s game, the hidden preset entrances in WWE 2K23 — outside of the ones attached to the wrestlers on the roster — have changed as compared to 2022. So, what does the list look like for 2K23? Here’s a look at all the hidden preset entrance motions in this year’s game.
Single Wrestler Entrances
First off, let’s start with the singles entrance motions. These motions, by the way, can be found in the Entrance section of the Creations menu. This list features many motions that were in WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K22, as well as a few new ones added to this subsection.
Here’s a look at the whole list:
- Ain’t No Make-Believe: John Morrison
- All Hail: Chris Sabin
- All Red Everything: Eva Marie
- “All Smiles”: Kylie Rae
- Alpha Omega: Kenny Omega
- Amazing Glow: Naomi
- American Dream: Dusty Rhodes
- Angel: Angel Garza
- Anonymo: A-Kid
- Aussie Aggression: Nick Miller (WWE 2K19)
- The Axeman: Alexander Wolfe
- B-teamster 1 & 2: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
- Bad Attitude: Jason Cade
- Baddie in Charge: Mia Yim
- The Banker: Tyler Breeze (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Bay Lee Billionaire: Bayley (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Bayamon’s Finest: Jason Cruz
- Beast from the East: Bam Bam Bigelow
- Beefcake Barber: Brutus Beefcake
- Believer: Bo Dallas
- The Best Kept Secret: Murphy
- Big Bull: Bull Dempsey
- Big Evil & Big Evil Bike: Undertaker
- Big Metal 1 & 2: Gran Metalik
- Big Texan
- Black Sun: Hideo Itami/KENTA
- Bloody Scorpion: Sting
- Bludgeon Brother 1 & 2: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper
- Book Him
- Boxer
- Break the Walls 1, 2, & 3: Chris Jericho
- Bubbly Personality 1 & 2: Emma
- Bulgarian Brute; Rusev/Miro
- Business Suit: I.R.S.
- Captain Charisma: Christian
- Caribbean Sensation: Savio Vega
- Cavewoman: Carmella (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Cha Cha with Me 1 & 2: Fandango
- Chainsaw: Chainsaw Charlie
- Chair Swinging
- The Chairman: Mr. McMahon
- Classic Villian
- The Coolest
- Corvus Iconicus: Sting
- Crimson Rebellion: Ruby Riott
- Cruz del Toro: Raul Mendoza
- Cyber Glow: Naomi (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Dancing Superstar
- Dark One: Luke Harper
- Dark Ritual: Aleister Black
- Deca Dance: Tye Dillinger
- Defeated: Curt Hawkins
- Dire Intentions: Prince Albert
- The Disciple: Murphy
- Disco Dancer: Disco Inferno
- The Doctor Is In: Britt Baker
- The Dragon and The Dragon ’94: Ricky Steamboat
- Dream Over: Velveteen Dream
- Dukes Up: Simon Gotch
- Earth’s Champion: Daniel Bryan
- ECW Legend: Mikey Whipwreck
- Eight Pack: Tony Nese
- English Powerhouse 1 & 2: British Bulldog
- Enigmatic 1 & 2: Jeff Hardy
- Faceless: Sin Cara
- Fear Her: Jessica Havoc
- Fearless: Pentagon Jr.
- Feast Your Eyes: Dominik Dijakovic
- Fiendish: Bray Wyatt
- Fil-Am Flash: TJ Perkins
- Firefly Cultist 1 & 2: Bray Wyatt
- Forever: Tessa Blanchard
- Forgotten Son: Jaxson Ryker
- Foxy: Alicia Fox
- The Freak 1 & 2: Lars Sullivan
- Freedom Birds 1, 2, & 3: Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin. Michael ‘P.S.’ Hayes, Buddy Roberts)
- Full Moon 1 & 2: Ember Moon
- Fully Loaded Sheik
- Funhouse Fiend: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Generic Superstars 1-7
- The Genesis Of…: Curtis Axel
- Get Hype: Mojo Rawley
- Going Hard 1 & 2: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder
- Gold Medalist 1 & 2: Kurt Angle
- Golden One 1 & 2: Goldust
- Golden 1 & 2: Lince Dorado
- Gore: Rhyno
- Greatest Rib: Ribbie
- Grizzled Fisherman: Bobby Fish
- The Guru: Sonjay Dutt
- Hall of Fame Inductee: Bob Backlund
- Happy Go Lucky: Crash Holly
- Hard Nox: Tegan Nox
- The Hardcore Extreme: Bubba Ray Dudley
- Hardcore Icon
- The Hardcore Reverend: Reverend D-Von
- He is a Machine: Brian Cage
- Here She Comes Again: Maria
- Hot Mess: Chelsea Green
- Hula Dancer
- Human Suplex Machine: Taz
- Hype Man: Lio Rush
- The Icon: Sting
- Iconic 1 & 2: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
- Innovative Dragon
- Insanity: Eric Young
- International Sensation: Hiroshi Tanahashi
- It’s All About the Mac
- Japanese Buzzsaw: Tajiri
- Kaiju Killer
- King of the Cruisers 1 & 2: Neville
- Knight Rider: Paige
- Knock ‘Em Down
- Knock Out Artist: Kassius Ohno
- Legit Boss 1 & 2: Sasha Banks
- Like a Diamond
- Limitless: Keith Lee
- The Living Legend 1 & 2: Larry Zbyszko and Bruno Sammartino
- The Lone Star Cowboy: Wesley Blake
- Long Island Broski: Zack Ryder
- Loose Cannon: Brian Pillman
- The Low Down: D’Lo Brown
- Lucha Lucha 1 & 2: Kalisto
- Lucha Superstar
- The Lunatic: Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley
- The Machismo is Lethal: “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal
- Magic Monster: The Great Muta
- Mainframe Guardian: Sasha Banks (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Martial Artist
- Mass Destruction: Big Show
- The Mastadon: Vader
- Mighty Miss: Molly Holly
- Milan Miracle: Santino Marella
- The Millennium Man: Sid
- Mister Boring
- The Model 1 & 2: Rick Martel
- The Monster Among Man: Braun Strowman (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Mr. Athletic
- Mr. Monday Night: Rob Van Dam
- Mr. Red, White, and Blue: Jim Duggan
- Ms. Texas: Jacqueline
- Munitions Specialist
- Nattie Hartland: Natalya
- Next Generation of Great 1: Jason Jordan
- Nexus Original: Justin Gabriel
- No Dummies Allowed: Eli Drake/LA Knight
- No Nonsense: Timothy Thatcher
- NO! NO! NO! : Daniel Bryan
- N14-J4X: Nia Jax (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Not Like Most: Nia Jax
- The One and Only 1 & 2: Billy Gunn
- One Hundred Souls: Andrade
- One Man Army: AR Fox
- One Man Band: Heath Slater
- One of Two: Oney Lorcan
- The One Percent: EC3
- One Two Tre: Tre
- Outback Dundee 1 & 2
- Painful Literature: Authors of Pain
- Pearlescent Legend: Ivory
- The Perfect One: Mr. Perfect
- Personality Disorder 1-4: Mick Foley, Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack
- The Phenom of Cameron, NC: Trevor Lee
- Pink Dream: Alex Gracia
- Poison Flower: Peyton Royce
- Poison Pixie 1 & 2: Candice LaRae
- Power of Love: Mike Bennett
- Princess: Madison Rayne
- Proud Heritage: Tatanka
- Punjabi Giant: Great Khali
- Queen of Aerobic Style: Delilah Doom
- Ravishing
- Real Man: Rick Rude
- Reckoning:
- Red Beard: Erick Rowan
- Repeat After Me: Jack Swagger
- Respect the Nation 1 & 2: D’Lo Brown and Faarooq
- Rock & Roll 1 & 2: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson
- The Rockstar: Machine Gun Kelly (WWE 2K22 DLC)
- Rock the Promo Champ: A.J. Kirsch
- Rose Gold 1 & 2: Mandy Rose
- Rowdy Rebel 2: Ronda Rousey
- Royal Flush: Kenny King
- Rugged Moustache: Trent Seven
- Rural Hardcore: Mickie James
- Ruthless
- Samoan Dynasty: Rikishi
- Samurai Sister: Samantha Urai
- Scottish Supernova: Noam Dar
- Sea Creature: Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Second Generation: Rachael Ellering
- Seeing Red: Red
- Seismic Activity: Earthquake
- Self High Five 1 & 2: Diamond Dallas Page
- Shake, Rattle, & Roll: Honky Tonk Man
- She Lady
- She’s on Fire: Alundra Blayze
- Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers
- The Shield’s Lunatic: Dean Ambrose
- Shining Star: Santana Garrett
- Sign of the Times
- Sky Pirate: Kairi Sane
- Slam to Win: Mark Andrews
- Smooth C: Chuck Taylor
- Smoothshot (Shane Strickland)
- Spiritual Dragon
- Stand at Attention: Sgt. Slaughter
- Starry Eyed Wrestler
- Stunning Hollywood: “Stunning” Steve Austin
- Stylin’ and Profilin’ 1 & 2: Ric Flair
- Summer Days: Summer Rae
- Super Hero: The Hurricane
- Swerved: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- Swiss Specialist 1 & 2: Cesaro
- Tech Chairwoman: Alexa Bliss (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- “The Bad Girl“: Penelope Ford
- Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Sami Callahan
- Thunderous Boom: Adam Cole
- Time Traveler: KUSHIDA
- The Top Enforcer: Arn Anderson
- Total Package 1 & 2: Lex Luger
- Tropical Cyclone: Typhoon
- True Player: The Godfather
- Two of Two: Danny Burch
- Ultimate Finesser
- Undead
- Undisputed Buzzsaw: Kyle O’Reilly
- Undisputed Strength: Roderick Strong
- Unleash the Demon 1 & 2: “The Demon” Finn Balor
- Venice Surfer: Sting
- Ver. 1.0: Matt Hardy
- Voodoo Shaman: Papa Shango
- The Wanderer: Seth Rollins (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- War Machine: T2
- Warrior Princess: Nikki Bella (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Wasteland Creature: Roman Reigns (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- WCCW Brotherhood 1 & 2: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich
- Welcome to the Wasteland 1 & 2: Konnor and Victor
- What a Rascalz – The Rascalz
- Woken One: “Woken” Matt Hardy
- World’s Strongest Man: Mark Henry
- Wrestling Artist: Colt Cabana
- Wrestling Genius: Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno
- The Yes Movement 1 & 2: Daniel Bryan
- You Didn’t Know: Road Dogg
- Zombie
Team (Tag Team and Trios) Entrances
Here’s a look at the hidden team entrance motions that do not have WWE wrestlers directly named with them, or of tag teams not in WWE 2K22:
- Absolution (Triple): Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Paige
- The A-Listers: The Mix and John Morrison
- All Night: Kenny King and Rhett Titus
- Aussie Aggression: TM-61
- The B-Team: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
- Banker and the Creature: Tyler Breeze and the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- The Bar: Sheamus and Cesaro
- Brother of Hardcore: Dudley Boyz
- Bulgarian Brute: Rusev and Lana
- The Bull Fighters: Los Matadores
- The Club: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
- Cyber Link Up: Naomi and Sonya Deville (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Diamond in the Rough: DDP and Cactus Jack
- Disputed Age: Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong
- The Dream Team: Greg Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake
- Extreme Weather Conditions: Natural Disasters
- Fire & Desire: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
- Fists in the Air: Nation of Domination
- Freedom Birds: Freebirds
- The Funkadactyls: Naomi and Cameron
- Generic Tag 1-7
- Get Hype 1
- The Hollywood Blonds: Steve Austin and Brian Pillman
- The Hooliganz: Paul London and Brian Kendrick
- The Icons: The Iconiics
- I Got Kids: Heath Slater and Rhyno
- Just Fists: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder
- Last Names Only: Blake and Murphy
- Lovebirds & Lovely Couple: Mike and Maria Kanellis
- Lucha Dragons: Kalisto and Sin Cara
- Messiah and Disciple: Seth Rollins and Murphy
- Million Dollar Moves: Darren Young and Titus O’Neil
- Mix Tag 1-4
- Miztourage: The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas
- Never Defeated: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
- One and Two: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
- One Hundred Souls: Andrade and Zelina Vega
- Package Deal: Red and Tre
- Painful Literature 1 & 2: Authors of Pain
- Perth Preppies: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC)
- Pretty Dancers: Tyler Breeze and Fandango
- Pride of Puerto Rico: Primo and Epico
- The Rider
- Rock & Roll: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson
- Rock n’ Sock Connection: The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley)
- The Sami and Kevin Show: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens
- Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers
- Sons of the Bayou: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan
- Strongmen and Gentlemen: The Vaudevillians
- Tag Team Extreme Party
- The Wasteland: The Ascension
- World Class Siblings: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich
- World’s Greatest Team: Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin
- Wrestling Dragons: Undisputed Era (O’Reilly and Fish)
In addition to these entrances, each wrestler on the WWE 2K23 roster has their own unique entrance attached.
This guide will be updated to reflect future updates.