All hidden preset entrance motions in WWE 2K23 – Full list

Thanks to some untimely departures and a treasure trove of rosters added via DLC in last year’s game, the hidden preset entrances in WWE 2K23 — outside of the ones attached to the wrestlers on the roster — have changed as compared to 2022. So, what does the list look like for 2K23? Here’s a look at all the hidden preset entrance motions in this year’s game.

Single Wrestler Entrances

First off, let’s start with the singles entrance motions. These motions, by the way, can be found in the Entrance section of the Creations menu. This list features many motions that were in WWE 2K20 and WWE 2K22, as well as a few new ones added to this subsection.

Here’s a look at the whole list:

Ain’t No Make-Believe : John Morrison

: John Morrison All Hail : Chris Sabin

: Chris Sabin All Red Everything : Eva Marie

: Eva Marie “All Smiles” : Kylie Rae

: Kylie Rae Alpha Omega : Kenny Omega

: Kenny Omega Amazing Glow : Naomi

: Naomi American Dream : Dusty Rhodes

: Dusty Rhodes Angel : Angel Garza

: Angel Garza Anonymo : A-Kid

: A-Kid Aussie Aggression : Nick Miller (WWE 2K19)

: Nick Miller (WWE 2K19) The Axeman : Alexander Wolfe

: Alexander Wolfe B-teamster 1 & 2 : Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel Bad Attitude : Jason Cade

: Jason Cade Baddie in Charge : Mia Yim

: Mia Yim The Banker : Tyler Breeze (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Tyler Breeze (WWE 2K20 DLC) Bay Lee Billionaire : Bayley (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Bayley (WWE 2K20 DLC) Bayamon’s Finest : Jason Cruz

: Jason Cruz Beast from the East : Bam Bam Bigelow

: Bam Bam Bigelow Beefcake Barber : Brutus Beefcake

: Brutus Beefcake Believer : Bo Dallas

: Bo Dallas The Best Kept Secret : Murphy

: Murphy Big Bull : Bull Dempsey

: Bull Dempsey Big Evil & Big Evil Bike : Undertaker

: Undertaker Big Metal 1 & 2 : Gran Metalik

: Gran Metalik Big Texan

Black Sun : Hideo Itami/KENTA

: Hideo Itami/KENTA Bloody Scorpion : Sting

: Sting Bludgeon Brother 1 & 2 : Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper Book Him

Boxer

Break the Walls 1, 2, & 3 : Chris Jericho

: Chris Jericho Bubbly Personality 1 & 2 : Emma

: Emma Bulgarian Brute ; Rusev/Miro

; Rusev/Miro Business Suit : I.R.S.

: I.R.S. Captain Charisma : Christian

: Christian Caribbean Sensation : Savio Vega

: Savio Vega Cavewoman : Carmella (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Carmella (WWE 2K20 DLC) Cha Cha with Me 1 & 2 : Fandango

: Fandango Chainsaw : Chainsaw Charlie

: Chainsaw Charlie Chair Swinging

The Chairman : Mr. McMahon

: Mr. McMahon Classic Villian

The Coolest

Corvus Iconicus : Sting

: Sting Crimson Rebellion : Ruby Riott

: Ruby Riott Cruz del Toro : Raul Mendoza

: Raul Mendoza Cyber Glow : Naomi (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Naomi (WWE 2K20 DLC) Dancing Superstar

Dark One : Luke Harper

: Luke Harper Dark Ritual : Aleister Black

: Aleister Black Deca Dance : Tye Dillinger

: Tye Dillinger Defeated : Curt Hawkins

: Curt Hawkins Dire Intentions : Prince Albert

: Prince Albert The Disciple : Murphy

: Murphy Disco Dancer : Disco Inferno

: Disco Inferno The Doctor Is In : Britt Baker

: Britt Baker The Dragon and The Dragon ’94 : Ricky Steamboat

: Ricky Steamboat Dream Over : Velveteen Dream

: Velveteen Dream Dukes Up : Simon Gotch

: Simon Gotch Earth’s Champion : Daniel Bryan

: Daniel Bryan ECW Legend : Mikey Whipwreck

: Mikey Whipwreck Eight Pack : Tony Nese

: Tony Nese English Powerhouse 1 & 2 : British Bulldog

: British Bulldog Enigmatic 1 & 2 : Jeff Hardy

: Jeff Hardy Faceless : Sin Cara

: Sin Cara Fear Her : Jessica Havoc

: Jessica Havoc Fearless : Pentagon Jr.

: Pentagon Jr. Feast Your Eyes : Dominik Dijakovic

: Dominik Dijakovic Fiendish : Bray Wyatt

: Bray Wyatt Fil-Am Flash : TJ Perkins

: TJ Perkins Firefly Cultist 1 & 2 : Bray Wyatt

: Bray Wyatt Forever : Tessa Blanchard

: Tessa Blanchard Forgotten Son : Jaxson Ryker

: Jaxson Ryker Foxy : Alicia Fox

: Alicia Fox The Freak 1 & 2 : Lars Sullivan

: Lars Sullivan Freedom Birds 1, 2, & 3 : Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin. Michael ‘P.S.’ Hayes, Buddy Roberts)

: Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin. Michael ‘P.S.’ Hayes, Buddy Roberts) Full Moon 1 & 2 : Ember Moon

: Ember Moon Fully Loaded Sheik

Funhouse Fiend : “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt Generic Superstars 1-7

The Genesis Of… : Curtis Axel

: Curtis Axel Get Hype : Mojo Rawley

: Mojo Rawley Going Hard 1 & 2 : Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder Gold Medalist 1 & 2 : Kurt Angle

: Kurt Angle Golden One 1 & 2 : Goldust

: Goldust Golden 1 & 2 : Lince Dorado

: Lince Dorado Gore : Rhyno

: Rhyno Greatest Rib : Ribbie

: Ribbie Grizzled Fisherman : Bobby Fish

: Bobby Fish The Guru : Sonjay Dutt

: Sonjay Dutt Hall of Fame Inductee : Bob Backlund

: Bob Backlund Happy Go Lucky : Crash Holly

: Crash Holly Hard Nox : Tegan Nox

: Tegan Nox The Hardcore Extreme : Bubba Ray Dudley

: Bubba Ray Dudley Hardcore Icon

The Hardcore Reverend : Reverend D-Von

: Reverend D-Von He is a Machine : Brian Cage

: Brian Cage Here She Comes Again : Maria

: Maria Hot Mess : Chelsea Green

: Chelsea Green Hula Dancer

Human Suplex Machine : Taz

: Taz Hype Man : Lio Rush

: Lio Rush The Icon : Sting

: Sting Iconic 1 & 2 : Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Innovative Dragon

Insanity : Eric Young

: Eric Young International Sensation : Hiroshi Tanahashi

: Hiroshi Tanahashi It’s All About the Mac

Japanese Buzzsaw : Tajiri

: Tajiri Kaiju Killer

King of the Cruisers 1 & 2 : Neville

: Neville Knight Rider : Paige

: Paige Knock ‘Em Down

Knock Out Artist : Kassius Ohno

: Kassius Ohno Legit Boss 1 & 2 : Sasha Banks

: Sasha Banks Like a Diamond

Limitless : Keith Lee

: Keith Lee The Living Legend 1 & 2 : Larry Zbyszko and Bruno Sammartino

: Larry Zbyszko and Bruno Sammartino The Lone Star Cowboy : Wesley Blake

: Wesley Blake Long Island Broski : Zack Ryder

: Zack Ryder Loose Cannon : Brian Pillman

: Brian Pillman The Low Down : D’Lo Brown

: D’Lo Brown Lucha Lucha 1 & 2 : Kalisto

: Kalisto Lucha Superstar

The Lunatic : Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley

: Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley The Machismo is Lethal : “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal

: “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal Magic Monster : The Great Muta

: The Great Muta Mainframe Guardian : Sasha Banks (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Sasha Banks (WWE 2K20 DLC) Martial Artist

Mass Destruction : Big Show

: Big Show The Mastadon : Vader

: Vader Mighty Miss : Molly Holly

: Molly Holly Milan Miracle : Santino Marella

: Santino Marella The Millennium Man : Sid

: Sid Mister Boring

The Model 1 & 2 : Rick Martel

: Rick Martel The Monster Among Man : Braun Strowman (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Braun Strowman (WWE 2K20 DLC) Mr. Athletic

Mr. Monday Night : Rob Van Dam

: Rob Van Dam Mr. Red, White, and Blue : Jim Duggan

: Jim Duggan Ms. Texas: Jacqueline

Jacqueline Munitions Specialist

Nattie Hartland : Natalya

: Natalya Next Generation of Great 1 : Jason Jordan

: Jason Jordan Nexus Original : Justin Gabriel

: Justin Gabriel No Dummies Allowed : Eli Drake/LA Knight

: Eli Drake/LA Knight No Nonsense : Timothy Thatcher

: Timothy Thatcher NO! NO! NO! : Daniel Bryan

: Daniel Bryan N14-J4X : Nia Jax (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Nia Jax (WWE 2K20 DLC) Not Like Most : Nia Jax

: Nia Jax The One and Only 1 & 2 : Billy Gunn

: Billy Gunn One Hundred Souls : Andrade

: Andrade One Man Army : AR Fox

: AR Fox One Man Band : Heath Slater

: Heath Slater One of Two : Oney Lorcan

: Oney Lorcan The One Percent : EC3

: EC3 One Two Tre : Tre

: Tre Outback Dundee 1 & 2

Painful Literature : Authors of Pain

: Authors of Pain Pearlescent Legend : Ivory

: Ivory The Perfect One : Mr. Perfect

: Mr. Perfect Personality Disorder 1-4 : Mick Foley, Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack

: Mick Foley, Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack The Phenom of Cameron, NC : Trevor Lee

: Trevor Lee Pink Dream : Alex Gracia

: Alex Gracia Poison Flower : Peyton Royce

: Peyton Royce Poison Pixie 1 & 2 : Candice LaRae

: Candice LaRae Power of Love : Mike Bennett

: Mike Bennett Princess : Madison Rayne

: Madison Rayne Proud Heritage : Tatanka

: Tatanka Punjabi Giant : Great Khali

: Great Khali Queen of Aerobic Style : Delilah Doom

: Delilah Doom Ravishing

Real Man : Rick Rude

: Rick Rude Reckoning :

: Red Beard : Erick Rowan

: Erick Rowan Repeat After Me : Jack Swagger

: Jack Swagger Respect the Nation 1 & 2 : D’Lo Brown and Faarooq

: D’Lo Brown and Faarooq Rock & Roll 1 & 2 : Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson

: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson The Rockstar : Machine Gun Kelly (WWE 2K22 DLC)

: Machine Gun Kelly (WWE 2K22 DLC) Rock the Promo Champ : A.J. Kirsch

: A.J. Kirsch Rose Gold 1 & 2 : Mandy Rose

: Mandy Rose Rowdy Rebel 2 : Ronda Rousey

: Ronda Rousey Royal Flush : Kenny King

: Kenny King Rugged Moustache : Trent Seven

: Trent Seven Rural Hardcore : Mickie James

: Mickie James Ruthless

Samoan Dynasty : Rikishi

: Rikishi Samurai Sister : Samantha Urai

: Samantha Urai Scottish Supernova : Noam Dar

: Noam Dar Sea Creature : Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC) Second Generation : Rachael Ellering

: Rachael Ellering Seeing Red : Red

: Red Seismic Activity : Earthquake

: Earthquake Self High Five 1 & 2 : Diamond Dallas Page

: Diamond Dallas Page Shake, Rattle, & Roll : Honky Tonk Man

: Honky Tonk Man She Lady

She’s on Fire : Alundra Blayze

: Alundra Blayze Sheepherding Kiwis : The Bushwhackers

: The Bushwhackers The Shield’s Lunatic : Dean Ambrose

: Dean Ambrose Shining Star : Santana Garrett

: Santana Garrett Sign of the Times

Sky Pirate : Kairi Sane

: Kairi Sane Slam to Win : Mark Andrews

: Mark Andrews Smooth C : Chuck Taylor

: Chuck Taylor Smoothshot (Shane Strickland)

(Shane Strickland) Spiritual Dragon

Stand at Attention : Sgt. Slaughter

: Sgt. Slaughter Starry Eyed Wrestler

Stunning Hollywood: “Stunning” Steve Austin

“Stunning” Steve Austin Stylin’ and Profilin’ 1 & 2 : Ric Flair

: Ric Flair Summer Days : Summer Rae

: Summer Rae Super Hero : The Hurricane

: The Hurricane Swerved : Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Swiss Specialist 1 & 2 : Cesaro

: Cesaro Tech Chairwoman : Alexa Bliss (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Alexa Bliss (WWE 2K20 DLC) “ The Bad Girl “: Penelope Ford

“: Penelope Ford Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down : Sami Callahan

: Sami Callahan Thunderous Boom : Adam Cole

: Adam Cole Time Traveler : KUSHIDA

: KUSHIDA The Top Enforcer : Arn Anderson

: Arn Anderson Total Package 1 & 2 : Lex Luger

: Lex Luger Tropical Cyclone : Typhoon

: Typhoon True Player : The Godfather

: The Godfather Two of Two : Danny Burch

: Danny Burch Ultimate Finesser

Undead

Undisputed Buzzsaw : Kyle O’Reilly

: Kyle O’Reilly Undisputed Strength : Roderick Strong

: Roderick Strong Unleash the Demon 1 & 2 : “The Demon” Finn Balor

: “The Demon” Finn Balor Venice Surfer : Sting

: Sting Ver. 1.0 : Matt Hardy

: Matt Hardy Voodoo Shaman : Papa Shango

: Papa Shango The Wanderer : Seth Rollins (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Seth Rollins (WWE 2K20 DLC) War Machine : T2

: T2 Warrior Princess : Nikki Bella (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Nikki Bella (WWE 2K20 DLC) Wasteland Creature : Roman Reigns (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Roman Reigns (WWE 2K20 DLC) WCCW Brotherhood 1 & 2 : Kevin and Kerry Von Erich

: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich Welcome to the Wasteland 1 & 2 : Konnor and Victor

: Konnor and Victor What a Rascalz – The Rascalz

– The Rascalz Woken One : “Woken” Matt Hardy

: “Woken” Matt Hardy World’s Strongest Man : Mark Henry

: Mark Henry Wrestling Artist : Colt Cabana

: Colt Cabana Wrestling Genius : Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno

: Chris Hero/Kassius Ohno The Yes Movement 1 & 2 : Daniel Bryan

: Daniel Bryan You Didn’t Know : Road Dogg

: Road Dogg Zombie

Team (Tag Team and Trios) Entrances

Here’s a look at the hidden team entrance motions that do not have WWE wrestlers directly named with them, or of tag teams not in WWE 2K22:

Absolution (Triple): Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Paige

(Triple): Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Paige The A-Listers : The Mix and John Morrison

: The Mix and John Morrison All Night : Kenny King and Rhett Titus

: Kenny King and Rhett Titus Aussie Aggression : TM-61

: TM-61 The B-Team: Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel Banker and the Creature : Tyler Breeze and the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Tyler Breeze and the Sea Creature (WWE 2K20 DLC) The Bar: Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus and Cesaro Brother of Hardcore: Dudley Boyz

Dudley Boyz Bulgarian Brute: Rusev and Lana

Rusev and Lana The Bull Fighters: Los Matadores

Los Matadores The Club: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Cyber Link Up : Naomi and Sonya Deville (WWE 2K20 DLC)

: Naomi and Sonya Deville (WWE 2K20 DLC) Diamond in the Rough : DDP and Cactus Jack

: DDP and Cactus Jack Disputed Age : Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong

: Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong The Dream Team : Greg Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake

: Greg Valentine and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Extreme Weather Conditions: Natural Disasters

Natural Disasters Fire & Desire: Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Fists in the Air: Nation of Domination

Nation of Domination Freedom Birds: Freebirds

Freebirds The Funkadactyls: Naomi and Cameron

Naomi and Cameron Generic Tag 1-7

Get Hype 1

The Hollywood Blonds : Steve Austin and Brian Pillman

: Steve Austin and Brian Pillman The Hooliganz: Paul London and Brian Kendrick

Paul London and Brian Kendrick The Icons : The Iconiics

: The Iconiics I Got Kids: Heath Slater and Rhyno

Heath Slater and Rhyno Just Fists: Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder Last Names Only: Blake and Murphy

Blake and Murphy Lovebirds & Lovely Couple : Mike and Maria Kanellis

: Mike and Maria Kanellis Lucha Dragons: Kalisto and Sin Cara

Kalisto and Sin Cara Messiah and Disciple : Seth Rollins and Murphy

: Seth Rollins and Murphy Million Dollar Moves: Darren Young and Titus O’Neil

Darren Young and Titus O’Neil Mix Tag 1-4

Miztourage: The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas

The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas Never Defeated : Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

: Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins One and Two : Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

: Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch One Hundred Souls : Andrade and Zelina Vega

: Andrade and Zelina Vega Package Deal : Red and Tre

: Red and Tre Painful Literature 1 & 2: Authors of Pain

Authors of Pain Perth Preppies: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC)

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce (WWE 2K20 DLC) Pretty Dancers : Tyler Breeze and Fandango

: Tyler Breeze and Fandango Pride of Puerto Rico: Primo and Epico

Primo and Epico The Rider

Rock & Roll: Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson

Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson Rock n’ Sock Connection: The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley)

The Rock and Mankind (Mick Foley) The Sami and Kevin Show : Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Sheepherding Kiwis: The Bushwhackers

The Bushwhackers Sons of the Bayou : Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

: Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Strongmen and Gentlemen: The Vaudevillians

The Vaudevillians Tag Team Extreme Party

The Wasteland: The Ascension

The Ascension World Class Siblings: Kevin and Kerry Von Erich

Kevin and Kerry Von Erich World’s Greatest Team: Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin

Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin Wrestling Dragons: Undisputed Era (O’Reilly and Fish)

In addition to these entrances, each wrestler on the WWE 2K23 roster has their own unique entrance attached.

This guide will be updated to reflect future updates.