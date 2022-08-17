The arrival of Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2 is a big one for all three classes. The revamp will see significant changes to this element, giving players a further reason to try out a new loadout. In addition, several changes are happening in the Arc 3.0 update for Hunters. This guide covers all Hunter changes in Destiny 2’s Arc 3.0 update and what you can expect when you drop into the game on August 23.

Arc 3.0 Hunter Changes

There are three Arc Aspects you can pick from while playing as a Hunter.

Flow State: When you defeat a jolted opponent, you become amplified. While in this state, your dodges recharge faster, and you take less damage, along with your reload time going down.

Lethal Current: After you dodge, your melee lunge range goes up, your successive attack jolts a target, and you create a lightning aftershock. If you use this with your Arc Staff Super, your next staff light attack will hit twice after you dodge. When you hit a jolted enemy, you blind them.

Tempest Strike: After you perform a sliding melee attack, you send out an Arc wave along the ground, dealing significant damage and jolting multiple enemies in the arc’s pathway.

The big focus for Hunters in Arc 3.0 is staying close and being rewarded for remaining within reach of an enemy. Bungie wanted to provide some tools Hunters can use to stay close to their enemy and are adding several crowd control choices and bringing the return of the Arc Staff Super. The ability will allow a Hunter to block and deflect incoming projectiles. At the same time, a Hunter can dodge out of the way of an attack, ensuring they won’t take the full brunt of the damage. However, this is not the only super making its way to Hunter’s arsenal.

The second super being added to this update is the Gathering Storm. With it, Hunters will leap into the air, using their Arc Staff as if it were a spear and crash it into the ground. When it lands, the staff emits multiple lightning bolts from this point, with a giant bolt crashing into the ground, damaging enemies over time while they remain in the zone. You can’t go wrong with Gathering Storm for those who want to control a particular map area.

When it comes to melee attacks, the Combination Blow stays with Hunters and grants additional dodge energy when Hunters land a kill with this attack, increasing their melee damage, and restoring a small amount of health. In addition, the Disorinenting Blow attacks will return, blinding opponents upon impact. Also, the Blink movement is returning for Arc Hunters, which will come with a baseline buff for any class that can use this ability.

These are some major changes Bungie has been hinting at regarding the upcoming Hunter Arc 3.0 changes ahead of the official announcement on August 23. All players will want to ensure they log into the game on the first day to check them out and unlock the various available aspects to augment a particular class further.