All ice machine and cooler locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

If you want to know where to search coolers or ice machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, then you’ve found the right guide. The locations of all ice machines are marked on the map below as white squares with light blue outlines. The possible locations of coolers are marked on the map below with blue rectangles with dark blue outlines, but coolers aren’t guaranteed to spawn in every location in every match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see, coolers are far more numerous than ice machines, but they’re harder to find because they don’t make a noise. If you switch the Visualize Sound Effects option on, you’ll even be able to see the locations of nearby ice machines on your HUD. Ice machines are generally found at gas stations and restaurants (including The Butter Barn), whereas coolers are generally found in the backyards and terraces of houses, particularly if there’s a barbecue set up and ready to go. There are also way more coolers in the hotter parts of the map, logically enough, so you’re better off landing in the southeast than in the northwest. The Chonkers Speedway, in particular, is absolutely bursting with coolers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ice machines typically contain fish, which sounds a bit lame, but come fish do grant powerful bonuses. Coolers meanwhile usually contain drinks and potions, which is good news if you’re after some healing or shields.