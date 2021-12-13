Where to find The Butter Barn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, The Butter Barn is south of the center of the map, east of Greasy Grove, southwest of Rocky Reels, and northwest of Chonkers Speedway. The Butter Barn is a large restaurant located at a road junction opposite a gas station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Butter Barn is a popular location for a number of reasons. First of all, it’s home to Mancake, an NPC who’ll sell you the Marksman Six Shooter, an Exotic Pistol. In the outdoor bar area there’s a Bounty Board and an ice machine, while in the basement, there’s another ice machine and a few Slurp barrels to smash open. And there’s just generally a pretty high concentration of Chests and other loot at the Butter Barn. Oh, and did we mention it even has its own catchy country and western advertising jingle called The Butter Barn Hoedown? Well, it does.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5, the Butter Barn fast became a favorite Landmark among Fortnite players, especially those that love pancakes drenched in sugar and fat. But then it was removed for the very next season, only then making a brief appearance in Season 7. Pancake-loving Fortnite fans will be hoping the Butter Barn is here to stay in Chapter 3.