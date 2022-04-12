All Job Changes, Buffs, and Nerfs in Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.1

Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.1 is the first major update to the MMO following the Endwalker expansion, it’s currently available to download. The patch added a brand new chapter to the game’s main scenario questline, a brand-new five v five PVP mode known as Crystalline Conflict, an alliance-focused raid, and more. Square Enix has released a full list of patch notes, which includes a huge list of changes, buffs, and nerfs to the game’s job classes which we have listed below. The whole list of classes has been sorted by Melee DPS, Tank, Ranged DPS and Healer job class categories.

Melee DPS Changes

Players who play as Melee DPS classes should not the majority of changes are mostly focused on the Ninja and Samurai classes. These changes include a huge quantity of potency and duration adjustments, while other changes include some additions and removals. Dragoon, Monk and Reaper classes will see some minor changes.

Dragoon

Jump and High Jump will now be listed as Mirage Dive when Mirage Dive Ready is active.

The Animation lock has been reduced for Jump, High Jump, Elusive Jump, Spineshatter Dive, and Dragonfire Dive.

Monk

Perfect Balance can no longer be executed under the effect of Beast Chakra.

Ninja

Mug now inflicts target with 5% damage taken debuff for 20 seconds.

Trick Attack now inflicts target with 10% damage taken debuff for 15 seconds.

Aeolian Edge potency increased from 360 to 380 (combo) and 420 to 440 (rear combo).

Armor Crush potency increased from 340 to 360 (combo) and 400 to 420 (flank combo).

Hakke Mujinsatsu combo potency increased from 120 to 130.

Doton potency has been increased from 120 to 130 while duration has been reduced from 24 seconds to 18 seconds.

Phantom Kamaitachi potency has been increased from 550 to 600.

Bhavackra potency has been reduced from 400 to 350.

Shukuchi animation lock reduced.

Hide will now dispel Doton.

Melee Mastery can now be learned at level 74 instead of level 84.

Melee Mastery II increases Spinning Edge potency to 20 and Gust Slash potency to 160 at level 84.

Reaper

Hell’s Ingress and Hell’s Egress will now grant Harpe instant cast for 20 seconds instead of 15 seconds.

Reduced animation lock for Hell’s Ingress, Hell’s Egress, and Regress.

Samurai

Midare Setsugekka, Kaeshi: Setsugekka, Ogi Namikiri, and Kaeshi: Namikiri now have guaranteed critical hits.

Midare Setsugekka has been potency reduced from 660 to 600.

Kashi: Setsugekka has been potency reduced from 990 to 600.

Ogi Namikiri potency has been reduced from 900 to 800.

Kaeshi: Namikiri potency has been reduced from 1350 to 800.

Hakaze potency has been increased from 180 to 200.

Jinpu potency has been increased from 100 to 120.

Shifu potency has been increased from 100 to 120.

Gekko potency has been increased from 100 to 120 (base), 320 to 300 (combo), and 370 to 380 (rear combo).

Mangetsu combo potency has been increased from 110 to 120.

Kasha potency has been increased from 100 to 120 (base), 320 to 300 (combo), and 370 to 380 (flank combo).

Oka combo potency has been increased from 110 to 120.

Higanbana DOT potency has been increased from 30 to 45.

Yukikaze potency has been increased from 100 to 120 (base) and 280-300 (combo).

Third Eye duration has been increased from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.

Meikyo Shisui no longer includes ranged abilities.

Hissatsu: Shinten potency has been reduced from 270 to 250, the skill can now be acquired at level 52 instead of level 62.

Kaeshi: Goken potency has been reduced from 420 to 280.

Shoha potency has been reduced from 580 to 500.

Tenka Goken and Kaeshi: Goken changed to point-blank AOE instead of conal AOE.

Hissatsu: Yaten activation time has been changed to match other backstep actions.

Hissatsu: Kyuten can be learned at level 62 instead of level 64.

Hissatsu: Kaiten has been removed.

Way of the Samurai II has increases potency for Gekko, Kasha, and Yukikaze to 120 as level 84.

Tank Changes

Tank players in the Dark Knight, Paladin and Warrior classes will see a multitude of changes in the MMO’s recently released patch. Some of the major changes include Paladin’s Blade combo utilizing Requiescat instead of Confiteor, Dark Knight’s Living Dead has been majorly adjusted and Warrior’s Overpower power ability switching from conal AOE to a point-blank AOE. Gunbreaker players however will see little changes other than reduced recast time on the Royal Guard action.

Dark Knight

Grit recast timer has been reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Flood of Darkness potency has been reduced from 130 to 100.

Blood Weapon now grants 5 stacks of Blood Weapon with an increased duration of 15 seconds (previously 10 seconds).

Living Dead now heals for 1500 Cure potency with each successful weaponskill/spell.

Added new Undead Rebirth effect that when granted heals to maximum HP before Walking Dead expires. When activated, Undead Rebirth will prevent most attacks from taking player below 1 HP.

Stalwart Soul (second AOE ability) is now unlocked at level 40 instead of level 72.

Gunbreaker

Royal Guard recast timer has been reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Paladin

Iron Will recast timer has been reduced down to 3 seconds (previously 10 seconds).

Clemeny, Holy Spirit, and Holy Circle will no longer break combos.

Requiescat will no now grant a new effect called Blade of Faith Ready which will last for 30 seconds.

Instead of being a combo action for Confiteor, Blade of Faith can be activated with Blade of Faith Ready.

Confiteor, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valor has an added effect that now restore HP with 400 Cure potency.

Divine Magic Mastery II Trait adds healing to Confiteor.

Warrior

Defiance recast timer has been reduced from 10 seconds to 3 seconds.

Overpower has been changed from a conal AOE to a point-blank AOE.

Inner release stacks will only apply to Fell Cleave and Decimate now.

Ranged DPS Changes

Ranged DPS players for the Dance, Machinist and Summoner classes will see a majority of changes in the 6.1 patches. Other ranged DPS players in other classes will see minor changes that are mostly focused on animation lock and some newly added UI elements to the game.

Bard

Soul Voice gauge now triggers a sound effect and visual cue after reaching 80.

Dancer

Cascade and Windmill now has a 50% chance to grant Silken Symmetry.

Reverse Cascade and Rising Windmill are now available with Silken Symmetry or Flourishing Symmetry.

Fountain and Bladeshower now has a 50% chance to grant Silken Flow.

Fountainfall and Bloodshower are now available with Silken Flow or Flourishing Flow.

Flourishing Symmetry and Flourishing Flow are now only granted by Flourish.

Standard Step, Emboite, Entrechat, Jete, Pirouette, and Technical Step have been changed to weaponskills.

After reaching 50, Espirit Gauge is now more noticeable.

Machinist

Wildfire potency has been increased from 150 to 200.

Heat Blast potency has been increased from 170 to 180.

Drill potency has been increased from 570 to 580.

Air Anchor potency has been increased from 570 to 580.

Pile Bunker potency has been increased from 650 to 680.

Crowned Collider potency has been increased from 750 to 780.

Chain Saw potency has been increased from 570 to 580.

Red Mage

Reduced animation lock for Displacement.

Summoner

The recast timmer for Ruby Ruin, Ruby Outbursts, Ruby Ruin II, Ruby Ruin III, Ruby Rite, Ruby Distaster, and Ruby Catastrophe has been increased from 2.5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Ruby Ruin potency has been increased from 300 to 340.

Ruby Outburst potency has been increased from 140 to 160.

Ruby Ruin II potency has been increased from 340 to 380.

Ruby Ruin III potency has been increased from 360 to 410.

Ruby Rite potency has been increased from 450 to 510.

Ruby Disaster potency has been increased from 450 to 510.

Ruby Catastrophe potency has been increased from 180 to 210.

Ruin Mastery IV Trait increases Ruby Rite potency to 510 instead of 450.

Without the use of Carbuncle, Searing Light can now be executed.

Healer Changes

When it comes to changes for Healer class players in the 6.1 patch, White Mage players will see a lot more coming their way which include MP costs, duration time, potency, radius adjustment and more. That’s not to say, the job changes are just on one class as players the three other healing classes – Scholar, Astrologian and Sage will see a couple of similar changes applied in the now available patch.

Astrologian

Combust DOT duration has been increased from 18 seconds to 30 seconds.

Sage

Dosis will now cost 300 MP instead of 400 MP.

Soteria now grants 4 stacks of its effect, as well potency has been increased from 50 percent to 70 percent.

Full Addersting stacks are now granted when entering an instance or restarting an instanced battle.

Scholar

Ruin, Bio, and Bio II will now cost 300 MP instead of 400 MP.

Sacred Soil radius has been increased from 8 yalms to 10 yalms.

Embrace target range has been increased.

Expedient effect duration has been reduced from 20 seconds to 10 seconds.

White Mage