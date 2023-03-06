All Lightfall weapons in Destiny 2

The Lightfall expansion in Destiny 2 added multiple weapons for you to acquire as you make your way through the campaign. These weapons are robust choices that can give you a wide variety of options, and many of them will be useful to hold in your collection for any current builds or waiting to see how they do with future choices. This guide will cover all Lightfall weapons in the Destiny 2 expansion and how they work.

Every weapon you can find in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion

There are multiple weapons you’ll start to find as you explore Destiny 2 outside of the Lightfall expansion. Many of these weapons have a chance to appear in specific content, such as select weapons that will drop for completing the Defiant Battlegrounds for the Season of Defiance or participating in Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit activities. There are also a handful of exotics that will only be available for completing Exotic quests and working on those activities, which do require you to complete the Lightfall campaign at least once.

Related: How to get Necrotic Grip in Destiny 2

These are all the new weapons you can find in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion.