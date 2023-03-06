All Lightfall weapons in Destiny 2
New weapons for you to farm.
The Lightfall expansion in Destiny 2 added multiple weapons for you to acquire as you make your way through the campaign. These weapons are robust choices that can give you a wide variety of options, and many of them will be useful to hold in your collection for any current builds or waiting to see how they do with future choices. This guide will cover all Lightfall weapons in the Destiny 2 expansion and how they work.
Every weapon you can find in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion
There are multiple weapons you’ll start to find as you explore Destiny 2 outside of the Lightfall expansion. Many of these weapons have a chance to appear in specific content, such as select weapons that will drop for completing the Defiant Battlegrounds for the Season of Defiance or participating in Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit activities. There are also a handful of exotics that will only be available for completing Exotic quests and working on those activities, which do require you to complete the Lightfall campaign at least once.
These are all the new weapons you can find in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion.
- Autumn Wind
- Legendary pulse rifle for completing Crucible and Lord Shaxx rank ups
- Basso Ostinato
- Legendary shotgun for completing Terminal Overload activities at Ahimsa Park
- Battle Scar
- Legendary pulse rifle that you can earn from Crucible and Lord Shaxx rank ups
- Buzzard
- Legendary sidearm for completing Nightfall activities
- Caretaker
- Legendary sword for completing Season of Defiance activities
- Circular Logic
- Legendary machine gun for completing Terminal Overload at Zephyr Concourse
- Coronach-22
- Legendary auto rifle you can earn for unlocking legendary engrams and various rank-up activities
- Deterministic Chaos
- Exotic Machine Gun you can earn for completing the exotic mission Unfinished Business
- Dimensional Hypotrochoid
- Legendary grenade launcher for completing the Lightfall campaign
- Ecliptic Distaff
- A legendary Glaive for completing the Salvager’s Salvo Armament quest
- Final Warning
- Exotic sidearm for completing the The Final Strand exotic mission
- Hand in Hand
- Legendary shotgun you can earn for receiving legendary engrams or ranking up various factions
- Harsh Language
- Legendary grenande launcher you can earn from legendary engrams and ranking up factions
- Irukandji
- Legendary sniper rifle you can earn for receiving legendary engrams and ranking up factions
- Iterative Loop
- A legendary fusion rifle that can drop on Neomuna
- Jorums’ Claw
- Legendary pulse rifle for completing Iron Banner quests and matches
- Marsilion-C
- Legendary grenade launcher you can earn from legendary engrams and ranking up factions
- Nameless Midnight
- Legendary scout rifle you can earn from completing Vanguard activities and from Zavala
- Nasreddin
- Legendary sword that you cna eanr from legendary engrams and ranking up faction vendors
- Perpetualis
- Legendary auto rifle you can earn from completing Season of Defiance activities
- Phyllotactic Spiral
- Legendary pulse rifle you can earn from completing the Lightfall campaign
- Prodigal Return
- Legendary grenade launcher you can earn from completing Season of Defiance activities
- Raconteur
- Legendary bow you can earn from completing the Season of Defiance activities
- Regnant
- Legendary grenande launcher you can earn from completing the Season of Defiance activities
- Round Robin
- A legendary hand cannon you can earn from exploring Neomuna activities
- Royal Executioner
- A legendary fusion rifle you can earn from completing the Season of Defiance activities
- Senuna S16
- Legendary sidearm you can earn from legendary engrams and ranking up faction vendors
- Synchronic Roulette
- Legendary submachine you can earn from completing Terminal Overload activities in Liming Harbor
- The Immortal
- Legendary submachine you can earn from completing Trials of Osiris activities
- The Swarm
- Legendary machine gun you can earn from completing Nightfalls
- The Title
- Legendary submachine gun
- Trust
- Legendary hand cannon you can earn from completing Gambit activities and from the Drifter
- Verglas Curve
- Exotic bow for the Season of Defiance
- Volta Bracket
- Legendary sniper rifle you can earn from completing the Lightfall campaign
- Winterbite
- An exotic Glaive you can earn from completing the Strider exotic quest