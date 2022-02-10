All Liyue character locations during the Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact – Prosperous Partnerships

This year’s Lantern Rite Festival has been reworked a little bit and features new events. Now called the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, the Propersous Partnerships is an event that can net players a free four star character from Liyue.

For this event, players will be able to visit the characters in certain areas of the game, but they will be gone by the time the event is over so make sure you visit them before February 12. It’s a fun way to learn new lore about all the characters. If you want help picking the best character to select from your free allotment, we have a guide breaking down the options for you.

Beidou and Xinyan

Image by Gamepur

They can be found in Liyue at the bridge near the Wondrous Shadows Mechanism that has been set up for the event.

Shenhe

Image by Gamepur

Shenhe can be found down near the quays in Liyue Harbor near the ships.

Hu Tao

Image by Gamepur

Hu Tao can be found at Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue.

Yanfei

Image by Gamepur

Yanfei can be found at the balcony at the Yujing Terrace in Liyue.

Zhongli

Zhongli is an odd one, as he will appear in different places each day.

Day One: at the storyteller at Third-Round Knockout

Day Two: the Blacksmith in Liyue Harbor

Day Three: Wanwen Bookhouse

Day Four: Wangshu Inn

Day Five: Qingyun Peak

Day Six: Qingce Village

Day Seven: Liyue Harbor

Xiangling

Image by Gamepur

Xiangling is found near the food and is hanging out at the Wanmin Restaraunt in Liyue.

Keqing

Image by Gamepur

Keqing can be found at the Jade Chamber. Teleport up there and you will find her looking out across Liyue from the edge.

Ningguang

Image by Gamepur

Ningguang can be found inside the Jade Chamber, at her desk.

Chongyun and Xingqiu

Image by Gamepur

Both characters can be found having tea in Qingce Village.

Qiqi

Image by Gamepur

Qiqi can be found in the northeast of Qingce Village.

Yun Jin

Image by Gamepur

Yun Jin can also be found in Qingce Village near Granny’s house.

Xiao

Image by Gamepur

Xia can be found at Pervases’ Temple in Liyue. He can be found on the cliff above the temple.

Ganyu

Image by Gamepur

Ganyu can be found near Mt. Aocang.