All Liyue character locations during the Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact – Prosperous Partnerships
This year’s Lantern Rite Festival has been reworked a little bit and features new events. Now called the Fleeting Colors in Flight event, the Propersous Partnerships is an event that can net players a free four star character from Liyue.
For this event, players will be able to visit the characters in certain areas of the game, but they will be gone by the time the event is over so make sure you visit them before February 12. It’s a fun way to learn new lore about all the characters. If you want help picking the best character to select from your free allotment, we have a guide breaking down the options for you.
Beidou and Xinyan
They can be found in Liyue at the bridge near the Wondrous Shadows Mechanism that has been set up for the event.
Shenhe
Shenhe can be found down near the quays in Liyue Harbor near the ships.
Hu Tao
Hu Tao can be found at Wangsheng Funeral Parlor in Liyue.
Yanfei
Yanfei can be found at the balcony at the Yujing Terrace in Liyue.
Zhongli
Zhongli is an odd one, as he will appear in different places each day.
- Day One: at the storyteller at Third-Round Knockout
- Day Two: the Blacksmith in Liyue Harbor
- Day Three: Wanwen Bookhouse
- Day Four: Wangshu Inn
- Day Five: Qingyun Peak
- Day Six: Qingce Village
- Day Seven: Liyue Harbor
Xiangling
Xiangling is found near the food and is hanging out at the Wanmin Restaraunt in Liyue.
Keqing
Keqing can be found at the Jade Chamber. Teleport up there and you will find her looking out across Liyue from the edge.
Ningguang
Ningguang can be found inside the Jade Chamber, at her desk.
Chongyun and Xingqiu
Both characters can be found having tea in Qingce Village.
Qiqi
Qiqi can be found in the northeast of Qingce Village.
Yun Jin
Yun Jin can also be found in Qingce Village near Granny’s house.
Xiao
Xia can be found at Pervases’ Temple in Liyue. He can be found on the cliff above the temple.
Ganyu
Ganyu can be found near Mt. Aocang.