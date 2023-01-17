All Lore collectible locations in Midgard in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Midgard is the forested region in which Kratos and Atreus have made their home. The game starts in Midgard, and you’ll visit it again repeatedly during the main story. There are a total of 10 Lore collectibles in Midgard, some of which can be picked up during the main story. But, for the purposes of this guide, we’re going to assume you’re coming back to Midgard after the credits have rolled.

All Lore collectibles in Lake of Nine

From the Lake of Nine Mystic Gateway, turn left and head east a short distance. The Tyr’s Left Bracer Rune Read is on a large piece of metal debris on your left. This Rune Read is part of the Guiding Light side quest Favor.

The Tyr’s Helmet Rune Read is on the giant helmet northeast of Tyr’s Temple, and is also part of the Guiding Light Favor.

The Tyr’s Spear Rune Read, the final part of the Guiding Light Favor, is on a broken piece of the spear from Tyr’s Statue located southeast of the temple bridge in the southeast area of the lake.

Southwest of Tyr’s Temple there’s a section of ice that you can destroy with your Draupnir Spear. The Receipt of Purchase Lore Scroll is behind this section of ice.

All Lore collectibles in the Raider Fort

The Raider Fort is northwest of Tyr’s Temple and can be entered from the southeast side. Kill all the Kol Raiders inside, then collect the Viking’s Gift Treasure Map on the west side.

All Lore collectibles in The Oarsmen

The Oarsmen is a sub-region of Midgard, reachable by climbing over the wooden beam directly north of Tyr’s giant helmet, then following the path, burning some brambles on your right, and jumping across the gap behind the brambles. Enter the ruin, defeat the Hel-raiders, then climb up the hole behind the Nornir Chest. Kill some more enemies, then climb the chain on the southeast side. Follow the path, the drop down and pull the big chain. Go down the staircase to the east, and find the An Accursed Name Lore Marker at the far end of the chamber.

West of the An Accursed Name Lore Marker is half of the Fjoturlund Vault Key. You’re going to need that in order to be able to collect all of the Lore in Midgard, so collect it now. Go through the gate next to the key half to get back to The Oarsmen Mystic Gateway (the way you came is now blocked).

All Lore collectibles in The Derelict Outpost

The Derelict Outpost is a sub-region of Lake of Nine located at the end of a canyon southwest of Tyr’s Temple. It has a Mystic Gateway that unlocks when you get the pouch of Yggdrasil Seeds from Ratatoskr. Climb the chain directly in front of the Mystic Gateway, then head west, and swing across to the south. Throw something at the crane to make it rotate, then swing across the gap. At the far end of the next area is a pillar spawning wisps. The Blodugr Steinn Lore Marker is behind that pillar.

From the Blodugr Steinn, turn the crane, then swing across to the north. Turn left, then right, and use the chain to raise the grappling hook, so that you can swing across to the west. Climb up to the southwest, then follow the path through the ruin. After smashing through the icicles, drop down to the right and use the chain to lower the crane. Rotate the crane, then use the chain to raise it again. Climb back up, and swing across the gap. Climb one more wall and The Death of Helgi Lore Marker will be directly in front of you.

The second half of the Fjoturlund Key is in the area above The Death of Helgi.

All Lore collectibles in The Lost Treasury

Once you have both halves of the Fjoturlund Key, you can unlock The Lost Treasury, which is at the end of a path that starts south of Tyr’s Temple and leads west. Complete the Tyr shield puzzle to get inside, then open the gate using the key. Defeat the enemies on the other side, then find the Love’s End Lore Marker (which will complete the Sigrun’s Curse Favor) against the north wall.

Climb up the chain, then turn around and look back down. From here, you can smash through the floor below and find one of the Lost Pages.