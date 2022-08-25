All Lost in Prosperity quiz answers in Genshin Impact

Patch 3.0 has introduced the much anticipated Sumeru region to Genshin Impact. Along with the new region, new characters have made their way to the game, and new quests are available for players to tackle. Although most quests are straightforward, some require a little brainstorming to solve intricate puzzles and quizzes. Lost in Prosperity is one such quest where players must answer four questions to progress.

Every Lost in Prosperity quiz answer

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lost in Prosperity will trigger in Port of Ormos in Genshin Impact. In the quest, Alhaitham will ask you to find Dori, who has access to high-quality Canned Knowledge. However, this isn’t a straightforward task as Dori is very elusive. After you interact with Alhaitham, you’ll then need to talk to Raunak, who knows the whereabouts of Dori. While interacting with Raunak, you need to select the option “We want to buy some unripe Harra Fruit.” This will trigger the quiz, and Raunak will follow up with three questions which you need to answer correctly. If you fail to answer correctly at any point, the quiz will end, and you’ll need to retake it. That said, all the correct answers to questions are listed below in the right sequence.

Congratulations to you.

Dizziness with a side of tinnitus, please.

Port of Ormos style.

If you answer all the questions correctly, Raunak will panic and start running away from you. Here, you need to run after Raunak; eventually, he will lead you to Dori. Now you just need to purchase Canned Knowledge from her and return to Alhaitham to conclude the task.