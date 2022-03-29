All Lost Marble Locations in Brighthoof in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are plenty of different collectibles to pick up as you explore Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and they all work a little differently. The Lucky Dice are usually straightforward to find, with a bunch hidden in every map. Poetry Pages and Lost Marbles, on the other hand, are quite a bit more rare.

There are only two Lost Marbles to collect in Brighthoof, but as usual, they both take a few steps to reach. Picking up the second marble, in particular, will take a bit of time, as you’ll need to complete the main questline through the “Emotion of the Ocean” quest. Because of this, our directions to the second Lost Marble contain a main story spoiler.

First Lost Marble

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Lost Marble (at the location shown on the map above) is hiding in a basket on the edge of a building. To reach it, you’ll need to climb to the rooftops.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best spot we found to do this is this small market stall shown below, which is near the Lost Marble. Climb the boxes to the roof of the stall, then hop onto the nearby roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you’ll need to walk across a rope bridge to the building where you can pick up the marble.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Lost Marble

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second marble can be found near the docks, in this small locked room. Before you can access the room, you’ll need to finish the “Emotion of the Ocean” quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the ocean is destroyed (oops) you can go under the bridge near the marble, where you’ll find this destroyed grate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head through this grate and up the ladder, which will take you to the locked room. After picking up this marble, you can pull the lever in the room to open the gate and leave the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

