All Lost Toy locations in God of War – Lost and Found artifacts

As you explore God of War and roam through the nine realms of the Norse pantheon, there are several artifacts for you to find during your journey. The first of these artifacts are the Lost Toys. You can find them as soon as you begin hunting with Atreus. In this guide, we will cover all Lost Toy locations in God of War for the Lost and Found artifact set.

You will need to find four Lost Toys to complete the Lost and Found collection.

You can find the first one immediately at Kratos’ house, to the right before you begin following Atreus to hunt the deer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second lost toy will be along the path to the left of the bridge before you go to jump with Atreus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third location is a bit trickier. You’ll need to clear the initial Draugr encounter you have in the game. After you beat them, you’ll enter an old shrine with four crossroads. You want to go to the right and work your way down that path until you reach a chain you can climb down. There will be a pair of wolves protecting an old chest. Eliminate the wolves, and on the left side of the map will be the third Lost Toy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Lost Toy can only be found before defeating the first boss you encounter, Dauði Kaupmaðr. It will be in the temple where the gate blocks you off. Defeat the various Draugr in the room. After they have been defeated, return to the room entrance and go through the large pair of doors. On the other side, you’ll find the last Lost Toy on the right side of the open area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you miss these locations, you’ll need to return at a later point in the game. You can repeat these areas, but you have to progress through the story.