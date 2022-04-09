All Lumenstone Ore locations in Genshin Impact

One of the most vital introductions in patch 2.6 of Genshin Impact was Lumenstone Adjuvant. The gadget is required to explore the Chasm region of the game and complete a few quests. Since it’s so useful, it’s important to keep upgrading the gadget. For anyone unaware, to upgrade Lumenstone Adjuvant, you need Lumenstone Ore, which can be found in three locations.

Lumenstone Ore Location #1

You will be able to obtain the first ore by completing Chasm Spelunkers mission, which is the third part of The Chasm Delvers questline. After you explore the Underground Mines of the Chasm area and investigate the Lumenspar, interact with NPC Zhiqiong to get the Lumenstone Ore.

Lumenstone Ore Location #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the second ore, you need to complete the Heavenly Stone’s Debris mission, the fourth part of The Chasm Delvers questline. Once the task is completed, head to Stony Halls and move towards the giant hole in the center. Just before the hole, there is a broken wooden bridge below which you’ll find the Lumenstone Ore.

Lumenstone Ore Location #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Lumenstone Ore can be found in a cavern west side of The Glowing Narrows area. However, to access the cave, you need a special key which can only be obtained by completing the Perils in the Dark mission from The Chasm questline. Once you have the key, enter the cavern and keep moving forward until you reach an empty campsite. There are a few books in the corner of the camp’s tent, and the Lumenstone Ore is right behind the books.