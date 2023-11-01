Bright Falls has several collectibles you can track down in Alan Wake 2, and they’re scattered throughout the entire map. A notable set of collectibles for you to find are the Alex Casey lunch boxes, which have several painted rocks around them.

The lunch boxes are not only an essential collectible for you to find, but they also contain helpful resources to aid in your fight against the Taken and the Dark Place. The more you find, the more upgrades you’ll have for your weapons while playing as Saga Anderson. Here’s what you need to know about finding all lunch box locations at Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2.

Where to Find All Bright Falls Lunch Box Locations in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The lunch boxes appear in Watery and Cauldron Lake. Each of them has distinct signs that you’re on the correct path to finding them in Alan Wake 2, which are the colored rocks and the hanging symbols you see near them. Unlike the Nursery Rhymes or the Cult Stashes, you may also be trying to hunt down. These are slightly easier to narrow down, and when you find them, you won’t have to figure out a riddle to open them up.

Each lunch box contains a small pile of Manuscript Fragments within them. These fragments are how Saga upgrades her weapons in her Mind Place. These upgrades should make it easier to take down the many Taken enemies you find while exploring Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2.

These are all the lunch boxes you can find while exploring Bright Falls in Alan Wake 2.