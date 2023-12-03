Medallions are some of the hardest items to get in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. They give players a huge boost for the rest of the match once acquired and have a secondary purpose that all players will want to take advantage of.

Epic Games added Medallions to Fortnite among many other new features in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. There are five to collect across the island in every match, but they’re guarded by bosses. Not only do players have a challenge in defeating bosses to get them, but they can also do something with each Medallion that will give them a better chance of scoring a Victory Royale.

Related: Every Fishstick Skin in Fortnite, Ranked

All Medallion Locations & Bosses in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground

In the table below, we’ve outlined the location of every Medallion and boss in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. While the bosses can be easily seen on the map, their vaults are more difficult to locate, which is why we’ve highlighted them here.

This table is in progress and we will be adding to it as we discover more details for each boss and vault.

Medallion & Boss Vault Location What the Medallion Does

Valeria/Femme Fatale

Located around the Reckless Railways POI

Inside the large building next to the train station. Take the circular staircase down to the bottom level. The vault is around the corner from the bottom of those stairs. Replenishes shield over time. The amount is increased by gaining more Medallions of this type. Max Shield version increases the player’s maximum shield. Peter Griffin

Located in the Snooty Steppes POI TBA Replenishes shield over time. The amount is increased by gaining more Medallions of this type. Max Shield version increases the player’s maximum shield. Oscar/Tie Tiger

Located in the Lavish Lair POI TBA Replenishes shield over time. The amount is increased by gaining more Medallions of this type. Max Shield version increases the player’s maximum shield. Montague/Dapper Dude

Located in the Grand Glacier POI TBA Replenishes shield over time. The amount is increased by gaining more Medallions of this type. Max Shield version increases the player’s maximum shield. Nisha/Fancy Fencer

Loated at the Fencing Fields POI TBA Replenishes shield over time. The amount is increased by gaining more Medallions of this type. Max Shield version increases the player’s maximum shield.

How to Get Medallions in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get Medallions in Fortnite, players must hunt down one of the boss characters on the map and eliminate them. Then, they’ll see the Medallion that the boss was holding and can claim it as their own. There are five in total for players to find and collect, but there’s more to them than being fancy neckwear.

What do Medallions do in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Medallions give players a passive shield regeneration buff. Each one helps players boost their shield regeneration. Collecting each one slowly boosts the number of points restored to shields every second. They will also upgrade a player’s maximum shield up to 200 points if they manage to collect them all, adding a small percentage with each Medallion.

Of course, this is only part of what Medallions do. All bosses have a vault near their location. Since players can find the bosses on the map, they’ll know roughly where the boss’ vault is. We were given an on-screen icon for Valeria’s vault as soon as we picked up her Medallion, meaning players will be able to easily locate each vault if they grab the corresponding Medallion from a boss.

These vaults can only be opened by players holding the correct Medallion. If players don’t have the Medallion, they won’t be able to open the vault and claim the incredible loot inside.