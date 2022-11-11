All Mining Rig locations in God of War Ragnarok

There are plenty of optional collectibles, skills, and side quests for Kratos to stumble upon while exploring the world of God of War Ragnarok. Side quests in the game are called Favors and are gathered frequently when meeting new characters or traveling the world with companions. One of these Favors that you will come across while playing through the story is called In Service of Asgard, which is given by a dwarf named Raeb. In this quest, you will need to locate and shut down three Mining Rigs around the Bay of Bounty in the realm called Svartalfheim. Here’s where you can find each of these Rigs.

Related: Full God of War Ragnarok trophy list – All trophies in God of War Ragnarok

Where to find the Mining Rigs in God of War Ragnarok

Althjof’s Rig

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find Althjof’s Rig, you will need to walk north starting from The Watchtower Mystic Gateway and jump onto the boat sitting on its shore. Sail northwest past the island in the middle of the Bay of Bounty. Shortly after passing this island, you will see the Rig appear on your left.

Radsvinn’s Rig

Screenshot by Gamepur

Radsvinn’s Rig is by far the easiest of the three Mining Rigs to find. It’s a hop and a skip from the Mystic Gateway in the center of the map. From this point, you will want to walk down the path directly opposite Brok and Sindri’s shop. Grapple up two platforms at the end of this trail, and at the top, you will see the Mining Rig.

Modvitnir’s Rig

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players looking to find Modvitnir’s Rig will want to head to the south end of the beach from The Watchtower Mystic Gateway. Hop onto a boat found along its waters and sail west until you see another beach with the Mining Rig close by.