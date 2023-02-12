Hogwarts Legacy offers players an immersive experience where they can attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and explore the wizarding world beyond its walls. One aspect of the game that can make it even more enjoyable for some players is the achievement system, which rewards players for accomplishing specific tasks or reaching certain milestones within the game. However, some achievements can be easily missed and, thus, require particular attention to obtain. In case you are cruising through the game, you may also miss these achievements. Hence, we’ve listed all missable achievements in Hogwarts Legacy so you can get them done.

Related: All professors in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy Missable Achievements

Screenshot by Gamepur

As of now, there are four missable achievements in Hogwarts Legacy which are mentioned below.

The Toast of the Town – Reach Map Chamber as a Slytherin

The Auror’s Apprentice – Reach Map Chamber as a Hufflepuff

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard – Reach Map Chamber as a Gryffindor

The Wise Owl – Reach Map Chamber as a Ravenclaw

Furthermore, after your first playthrough, you can skip through most cutscenes or unnecessary interactions and rush to the part where you reach the Map Chamber area. Regardless, you’ll have to rinse and repeat the process to complete the task.