All Monarch Level Up Pack Quests in Fortnite Chapter 3

A new skin pack in Fortnite will have players searching all over the map as they try to find every Token they need to unlock all the cosmetics it contains. The Monarch pack will include four different cosmetics that players can unlock by finding 28 different Tokens around the map.

It would seem that seven new Tokens will become available each week, and collecting them all will allow players to unlock a different cosmetic element each time. This is all known thanks to the hard work of prolific Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey.

Shattered Wings Backbling – Week 1

Monarch’s Glow Wrap – Week 2 February 24

Golden Style for Shattered Wings -Week 3 March 3

Golden Style for Monarch Skin- Week 4 March 10

All Monarch Level Up pack quests