All Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Verity rewards in Final Fantasy XIV

The Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy XIV has returned. This event will be focused on The Hunt for Verity, offering a handful of items you can earn throughout the game. Many of the items on these vendors are available in other locations, but if you have not done that already, it’s a good way to grab them if you prefer participating in Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches. These rewards are available in the Moogle Treasure Trove, The Hunt for Verity event in Final Fantasy XIV.

All available The Hunt for Verity rewards and required Tomestones

You will need to earn Irregular Tomestones of Verity. You can earn them by completing specific Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches and redeem them at the Itinerant Moogle vendors available in the three major cities.

These rewards are available for the Moogle Treasure Trove in The Hunt for Verity event. This event begins on July 25 and continues until the launch of Patch 6.2. The Itinerant Moogle vendors will remain active until Patch 6.3.

Exchangeable ItemsRequired Tomestones of Verity
Demon Brick Earring100
Lunar Kamuy Fife50
Ufiti Horn50
Wind-up Elvaan50
Modern Aesthetics – Saintly Style50
eScape Orchestrion Roll50
Ballroom Etiquette – The Winsome Wallflower30
Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 230
Thundercloud30
Behemoth Knives30
Heavy Behemoth Helm30
Behemoth Helm30
Behemoth Mask30
Ring of Later Shelter30
Pixie Earrings30
Elbst Horn30
Bomb Palanquin Horn30
Gullfaxi Whistle30
Round Lanner Whistle30
Warring Lanner Whistle30
MGP Platinum Card30
Steppe Bed30
Siphon Coffee Brewer30
Fat Cat Wall Chronometer30
Bomb Cauldron30
Ronkan Rocking Chair30
Neo-Ishgardian Cap of Aiming15
Neo-Ishgardian Top of Aiming15
Neo-Ishgardian Gloves of Aiming15
Neo-Ishgardian Bottoms of Aiming15
Neo-Ishgardian Boots of Aiming15
Western Thanalan Riding Map *110
Central Thanalan Riding Map *110
Eastern Thanalan Riding Map *110
Northern Thanalan Riding Map *110
Biggs & Wedge Card *210
Frixio Card *310
Qitian Dasheng Card *47
Yiazmat Card *57
Tora-jiro 7
Hedgehoglet7
Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven Whiskers Orchestrion Roll7
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 101

