All Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Verity rewards in Final Fantasy XIV
Check out what you can earn during the Hunt for Verity Moogle Treasure Trove event.
The Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy XIV has returned. This event will be focused on The Hunt for Verity, offering a handful of items you can earn throughout the game. Many of the items on these vendors are available in other locations, but if you have not done that already, it’s a good way to grab them if you prefer participating in Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches. These rewards are available in the Moogle Treasure Trove, The Hunt for Verity event in Final Fantasy XIV.
All available The Hunt for Verity rewards and required Tomestones
You will need to earn Irregular Tomestones of Verity. You can earn them by completing specific Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches and redeem them at the Itinerant Moogle vendors available in the three major cities.
These rewards are available for the Moogle Treasure Trove in The Hunt for Verity event. This event begins on July 25 and continues until the launch of Patch 6.2. The Itinerant Moogle vendors will remain active until Patch 6.3.
|Exchangeable Items
|Required Tomestones of Verity
|Demon Brick Earring
|100
|Lunar Kamuy Fife
|50
|Ufiti Horn
|50
|Wind-up Elvaan
|50
|Modern Aesthetics – Saintly Style
|50
|eScape Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Ballroom Etiquette – The Winsome Wallflower
|30
|Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2
|30
|Thundercloud
|30
|Behemoth Knives
|30
|Heavy Behemoth Helm
|30
|Behemoth Helm
|30
|Behemoth Mask
|30
|Ring of Later Shelter
|30
|Pixie Earrings
|30
|Elbst Horn
|30
|Bomb Palanquin Horn
|30
|Gullfaxi Whistle
|30
|Round Lanner Whistle
|30
|Warring Lanner Whistle
|30
|MGP Platinum Card
|30
|Steppe Bed
|30
|Siphon Coffee Brewer
|30
|Fat Cat Wall Chronometer
|30
|Bomb Cauldron
|30
|Ronkan Rocking Chair
|30
|Neo-Ishgardian Cap of Aiming
|15
|Neo-Ishgardian Top of Aiming
|15
|Neo-Ishgardian Gloves of Aiming
|15
|Neo-Ishgardian Bottoms of Aiming
|15
|Neo-Ishgardian Boots of Aiming
|15
|Western Thanalan Riding Map *1
|10
|Central Thanalan Riding Map *1
|10
|Eastern Thanalan Riding Map *1
|10
|Northern Thanalan Riding Map *1
|10
|Biggs & Wedge Card *2
|10
|Frixio Card *3
|10
|Qitian Dasheng Card *4
|7
|Yiazmat Card *5
|7
|Tora-jiro
|7
|Hedgehoglet
|7
|Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven Whiskers Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10
|1