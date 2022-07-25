All Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Verity rewards in Final Fantasy XIV

The Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy XIV has returned. This event will be focused on The Hunt for Verity, offering a handful of items you can earn throughout the game. Many of the items on these vendors are available in other locations, but if you have not done that already, it’s a good way to grab them if you prefer participating in Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches. These rewards are available in the Moogle Treasure Trove, The Hunt for Verity event in Final Fantasy XIV.

All available The Hunt for Verity rewards and required Tomestones

You will need to earn Irregular Tomestones of Verity. You can earn them by completing specific Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches and redeem them at the Itinerant Moogle vendors available in the three major cities.

These rewards are available for the Moogle Treasure Trove in The Hunt for Verity event. This event begins on July 25 and continues until the launch of Patch 6.2. The Itinerant Moogle vendors will remain active until Patch 6.3.