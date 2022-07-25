All Itinerant Moogle vendor locations in Final Fantasy XIV

The Itinerant Moogles in Final Fantasy XIV are a special vendor you can find in the game. You can find them during specific events, namely the Moogle Treasure Trove event, and after those have ended to ensure you can redeem your exclusive tokens for specific prizes. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Itinerant Moogle vendor locations you can find in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find all Itinerant Moogle vendor locations

You can find the Itinerant Moogle vendors in three locations in Final Fantasy XIV. They will be in the primary starting city locations: Limsa Lominsa, New Gridania, and Ul’dah, Steps of Nald.

For the current Moogle Treasure Trove event, it will be for The Hunt for Verity, where you will be earning Irregular Tomestones of Verity. You can acquire these Tomestones by completing specific Dungeons, Raids, and participating in select PvP matches for the duration of the event. This event begins on July 25 and ends in late August, when Patch 6.2 arrives.

Limsa Lominsa Itinerant Moogle

The Limsa Lominsa Itinerant Moogle vendor is right at the city’s center. You can find it not too far away from where you initially land after you fast travel to this location. The exact coordinates are X:9.4, Y:11.6.

Screenshot by Gamepur

New Gridania Itinerant Moogle

The New Gridania Itinerant Moogle vendor is to the right of where you teleport on the way to the inn to the south of the town. The exact coordinates are X:12.4, Y:12.1.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ul’dah, Steps of Nald Itinerant Moogle

The final Itinerant Moogle vendor is in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald. You will find it close to the entrance before you venture too far into the city. The exact coordinates are at X:9.6, Y:9.1.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can purchase the Demon Brick Earrings, Lunar Kamuy and Ufiti mounts, or the Wind-up Elvaan minion, among other prizes throughout the event.