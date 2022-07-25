How to get Irregular Tomestones of Verity in Final Fantasy XIV
Grab these Tomestones to earn new prizes.
The Irregular Tomestones of Verity have come to Final Fantasy XIV for the Moogle Treasure Trove event. This time around, it’s called The Hunt of Verity, giving you the chance to unlock multiple items by completing specific raids alongside your friends. The event begins on July 25 and continues until the launch of Patch 6.2. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Irregular Tomestones of Verity in Final Fantasy XIV.
All Dungeons and Raids that give Irregular Tomestones of Verity
There are multiple Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches for you to choose to complete during this event, where you can earn several Irregular Tomestones of Verity. Each provides a different number, which means you will want to prioritize specific choices over others, depending on how many Tomestones you want to earn. Unfortunately, you cannot receive Tomestones when completing a Dungeon or Raid using the adventurer squadron or the Duty Support system.
Here’s a full breakdown of all Dungeons, Raids, and PvP matches where you can get Irregular Tomestones of Verity.
- The Orbonne Monastery – Seven Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Praetorium – Seven Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Ridorana Lighthouse – Six Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Royal City of Rabanastre – Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Fields of Glory (Shatter) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Seal Rock (Seize) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Borderland Ruins (Secure) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Castrum Meridianum – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Haukke Manor – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Aurum Vale – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Keeper of the Lake – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Lost City of Amdapor – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Dzemael Darkhold – Three Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Porta Decumana – Three Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Alphascape V1.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Alphascape V2.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Alphascape V3.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Alphascape V4.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Castrum Marinum – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Cinder Drift – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Deltascape V1.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Deltascape V2.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Deltascape V3.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Deltascape V4.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Sigmascape V1.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Sigmascape V2.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Sigmascape V3.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- Sigmascape V4.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
- The Cloud Deck – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity
You have until the launch of Patch 6.2 to collect these Tomestones. The Item Exchange will be available until the launch of 6.3, giving you more time to turn in the Tomestones than to collect them.