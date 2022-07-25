The Irregular Tomestones of Verity have come to Final Fantasy XIV for the Moogle Treasure Trove event. This time around, it’s called The Hunt of Verity, giving you the chance to unlock multiple items by completing specific raids alongside your friends. The event begins on July 25 and continues until the launch of Patch 6.2. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Irregular Tomestones of Verity in Final Fantasy XIV.

All Dungeons and Raids that give Irregular Tomestones of Verity

There are multiple Dungeons, Raids, or PvP matches for you to choose to complete during this event, where you can earn several Irregular Tomestones of Verity. Each provides a different number, which means you will want to prioritize specific choices over others, depending on how many Tomestones you want to earn. Unfortunately, you cannot receive Tomestones when completing a Dungeon or Raid using the adventurer squadron or the Duty Support system.

Here’s a full breakdown of all Dungeons, Raids, and PvP matches where you can get Irregular Tomestones of Verity.

The Orbonne Monastery – Seven Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Praetorium – Seven Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Ridorana Lighthouse – Six Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Royal City of Rabanastre – Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Fields of Glory (Shatter) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Seal Rock (Seize) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Borderland Ruins (Secure) – Three or Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Castrum Meridianum – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Haukke Manor – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Aurum Vale – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Keeper of the Lake – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Lost City of Amdapor – Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Dzemael Darkhold – Three Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Porta Decumana – Three Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Alphascape V1.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Alphascape V2.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Alphascape V3.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Alphascape V4.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Castrum Marinum – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Cinder Drift – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Deltascape V1.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Deltascape V2.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Deltascape V3.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Deltascape V4.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Sigmascape V1.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Sigmascape V2.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Sigmascape V3.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

Sigmascape V4.0 – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

The Cloud Deck – Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity

You have until the launch of Patch 6.2 to collect these Tomestones. The Item Exchange will be available until the launch of 6.3, giving you more time to turn in the Tomestones than to collect them.