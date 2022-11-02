All MultiVersus codes and how to redeem them

One of the biggest releases this year for the fighting genre, MultiVersus managed to bring players something most of them never knew they wanted. MultiVersus is a 2v2 fighting game, similar to Super Smash Bros, with all the characters from our favorite DC movies, Cartoon Network cartoons, and TV shows. Ranging from characters such as Batman, Rick and Morty, Black Adam, and Bugs Bunny, fans can enjoy a cast full of interesting and distinct heroes in MultiVersus. Luckily, you can also redeem special codes for MultiVersus that will get you some nice little rewards to get you going. We have scoured the internet and have managed to find all the codes available for MultiVersus. You can find them all listed below.

All MultiVersus codes

This is the only redeemable code available for MultiVersus at this moment. Once new codes come out, we will update this guide:

HAPPYHALLOWEEN2022 (1,000 free candy, expires on November 15)

How to redeem Multiversus codes

Here is one way to easily get the rewards listed above. To redeem your MultiVersus code, all you need to do is:

Go to the official MultiVersus code redemption site. Sign into your WB Games account. Copy the code from above and paste it into the available space on the site. Redeem it.

If you haven’t made a WB Games account yet, here are a few additional steps to get your redeemable rewards:

Download Multiversus. Launch the game. Link it to your platform account. Visit the official WB Games site. Create an account. Link the account to the platform you play Multiversus on.

If you want to redeem more MultiVersus codes in the future, make sure to come back to this guide and check from time to time.