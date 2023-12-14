All New Shiny Forms In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disc DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduce a handful of new Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC, and here are all their shiny forms.

pokemon indigo disk dlc shiny forms

Some players anticipate new Pokemon content for the storyline. Others can’t wait to see what wonderous creatures await them on their next adventure. But some, myself included, can’t wait to see those new Shiny Pokemon; such has been the case for Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC.

There aren’t too many new Pokemon in the Indigo Disk DLC. Eight total, if you aren’t counting all three forms of Terapagos. But if you’re a Shiny hunter, that’s 16 forms in total (save none of them are Shiny locked). Here are all of the new Shiny Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.

SPOILERS: Beyond this point you will see Pokemon that were not revealed in any trailers or news posts. Please scroll at your own risk.

All Indigo Disk Shiny Pokemon Forms

Below is a table showing all eight new Pokemon and their Shiny Variants introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC.

NameNormal Shiny
ArchaludonArchaludon normalarchaludon shiny
HydrappleHydrapple normalhydrapple shiny
Gouging Firegougin fire normalgougin fire shiny
Raging Boltraging bolt normalraging bolt shiny
Iron Boulderiron boulder normaliron boulder shiny
Iron Crowniron crown normaliron crown shiiny
Terapagos (No Shell)terapagos normalterapagos shiny
Terapagos (Shell)terapagos shell normalterapagos shiny shell
Pecharuntpecharunt normalpecharunt shiny

While some Pokemon have lackluster Shiny forms, the Indigo Disk DLC knocks nearly all of the new forms out of the park. With every new batch of Pokemon comes a few underwhelming Shinies, and the Indigo Disk seems to be the exception.

Notably, the two mythic Pokemon introduced in the DLC have outstanding Shiny forms. This is a rare occurrence, as past Mythic and Legendary Pokemon have had pitiful Shiny variants at best.

While we don’t have the specifics just yet, we can assume that some of the Pokemon listed above are Shiny-locked, which means you won’t be able to acquire their Shiny form via legitimate means. We will have a guide on which Pokemon are locked as soon as that information is revealed.

Zackerie Fairfax

http://Gamepur.com

Zackerie Fairfax is the Associate Editor for Gamepur.

