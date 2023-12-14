Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC brings with it several returning Pokemon, and a handful of new ones for you to catch. However, you won’t be able to catch every shiny version of a Pokemon during your journey, and some of them will be shiny locked.

Shiny locked means that every time you encounter a particular Pokemon, there’s no chance for you to catch its shiny version. A shiny version can appear in other ways but won’t be through catching. Thankfully, only a handful of Pokemon will have this limitation. Here’s what you need to know about every shiny locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk

Every shiny locked Pokemon in The Indigo Disk

From what we can tell, the new encounters in The Indigo Disk have been shared as being static, and they will be shiny locked. Many of these have to do with the returning legendary Pokemon, and the new mythical that will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk.

New static encounters in Indigo Disk: https://t.co/jr633wLGhD



Sorry to say, every new encounter is Shiny locked (including the returning Legendaries). Don't believe what the clout posters say before any official release 🙂 — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) December 14, 2023

The information was shared by @mattyoukhana_, a renowned dataminer who regularly goes through this type of information and looks it up. They’ve listed multiple static encounters that occur in The Indigo Disk and shared that yes, they are all shiny locked, making it so that the shiny version of these Pokemon will not appear, even if you restart your game.

These are all the Pokemon with static encounters in The Indigo Disk, and they will be shiny locked in Pokemon S&V.

Articuno

Cobalion

Entei

Garchomp

Garganacl

Glastrier

Glimmora

Gouging Fire

Groudon

Ho-Oh

Iron Boulder

Iron Crown

Iron Throns

Kubfa

Kyogre

Kyurem

Latias

Latios

Lugia

Lunala

Meloetta

Moltres

Necrozma

Noivern

Perchrunt

Raging Bolt

Raikou

Rayquaza

Reshiram

Sandy Shocks

Solgaleo

Spectrier

Suicune

Terapagos

Terrakion

Virizion

Zapdos

Zekrom

For many fans who were looking forward to grabbing the new mythical Pokemon, it’s an unfortunate thing to see, but expected. This is a repeated process that The Pokemon Company typically does during a new DLC, and it’s also done this with even returning legendary Pokemon. It’s a common practice that many players have gotten used to, although there have been some surprises in the past that have shocked the community.

You can still catch these Pokemon even if they are shiny locked for these encounters. They might not look perfect in The Indigo Disk, but we’re glad to get them and add them to our collections.