All Shiny Locked Pokemon in The Indigo Disk
Not every Pokemon will have a shiny version that you can catch in The Indigo Disk, and this guide breaks down all shiny locked Pokemon.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC brings with it several returning Pokemon, and a handful of new ones for you to catch. However, you won’t be able to catch every shiny version of a Pokemon during your journey, and some of them will be shiny locked.
Shiny locked means that every time you encounter a particular Pokemon, there’s no chance for you to catch its shiny version. A shiny version can appear in other ways but won’t be through catching. Thankfully, only a handful of Pokemon will have this limitation. Here’s what you need to know about every shiny locked Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk
Every shiny locked Pokemon in The Indigo Disk
From what we can tell, the new encounters in The Indigo Disk have been shared as being static, and they will be shiny locked. Many of these have to do with the returning legendary Pokemon, and the new mythical that will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk.
The information was shared by @mattyoukhana_, a renowned dataminer who regularly goes through this type of information and looks it up. They’ve listed multiple static encounters that occur in The Indigo Disk and shared that yes, they are all shiny locked, making it so that the shiny version of these Pokemon will not appear, even if you restart your game.
These are all the Pokemon with static encounters in The Indigo Disk, and they will be shiny locked in Pokemon S&V.
- Articuno
- Cobalion
- Entei
- Garchomp
- Garganacl
- Glastrier
- Glimmora
- Gouging Fire
- Groudon
- Ho-Oh
- Iron Boulder
- Iron Crown
- Iron Throns
- Kubfa
- Kyogre
- Kyurem
- Latias
- Latios
- Lugia
- Lunala
- Meloetta
- Moltres
- Necrozma
- Noivern
- Perchrunt
- Raging Bolt
- Raikou
- Rayquaza
- Reshiram
- Sandy Shocks
- Solgaleo
- Spectrier
- Suicune
- Terapagos
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Zapdos
- Zekrom
For many fans who were looking forward to grabbing the new mythical Pokemon, it’s an unfortunate thing to see, but expected. This is a repeated process that The Pokemon Company typically does during a new DLC, and it’s also done this with even returning legendary Pokemon. It’s a common practice that many players have gotten used to, although there have been some surprises in the past that have shocked the community.
You can still catch these Pokemon even if they are shiny locked for these encounters. They might not look perfect in The Indigo Disk, but we’re glad to get them and add them to our collections.