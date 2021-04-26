All Neymar JR quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

The Neymar JR skin will finally be arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 after a long wait. The skin will become available to all Battle Pass holders on April 27. The skin will come with a range of other cosmetics, and even an active style that you can switch to in-game.

Below you will find all the challenges that need to completed to unlock all the cosmetics and all the other items from the Hi-Octane Set. Players will have until the end of the season to finish up these challenges and get this Battle Pass specific set.

Talk to an Island Soccer Player (0/1)

Complete 3 Quests from Island Soccer Players (0/3)

Complete 5 Quests from Island Soccer Players (0/5)

Drop Kick the soccer ball toy 500 meters as Neymar JR (0/1)

Score a goal with the Soccer Ball Toy as Neymar JR (0/1)

Eliminate three opponents as Neymar JR (0/3)

Complete all 6 quests

Two of the quests revolve around island soccer players, so it would seem that some new NPCs will be appearing on the map in Tuesday update just before these challenges go live.

Check back on the day for full guides on how to quickly complete each challenge, and we will also have new quests for the third batch of Spire Challenges that will be releasing tomorrow.