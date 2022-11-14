All nominees for Best Multiplayer Game at the Game Awards

Multiplayer titles bring players together in a truly unique way. Sometimes they are a resounding success, and others fall into obscurity if they can’t manage to create a fun gameplay loop that brings players back day by day. The 2022 Game Awards has nominated a good mix of titles for Best Multiplayer Game, from triple-a sequels to surprise hits and smaller co-op games.

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the newest game to release in this lineup, but it is far from being the least relevant. Activision’s Call of Duty series is a staple in multiplayer gaming and one of the most successful franchises of all time. Modern Warfare II has also become the fastest selling game in the series, and received generally great reviews upon launch. With its first multiplayer season imminent, it is assured that this title will continue to deliver consistent content for the foreseeable future.

2. MultiVersus

Image via MultiVersus

It is a great surprise that MultiVersus ended up being an enjoyable experience. The idea of a platform brawler between characters from multiple Warner Brothers licenses, including LeBron James and Aria Stark, wasn’t exactly the easiest to accept as reality. However, the free-to-play title has been met with much positivity and has been going strong since release. Player First Games has continued to add characters to the title, including the recent addition of Black Adam. It is nice to have a multiplayer game to contend with Super Smash Brothers, even if the concept is strange.

3. Overwatch 2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While many fans argued whether or not this title was different enough to be called a sequel, there is no denying the success and enjoyment that Overwatch 2 brings to multiplayer gaming. The game has transitioned to a free-to-play model, bringing in a lot of new players and seeing intense engagement in the first couple weeks of launch. Transitioning to a 5v5 environment, Overwatch 2 launched with 3 new heroes and has another one on the way. With a new PvE mode coming in the future, Blizzard is set to continue giving fans a great multiplayer experience.

4. Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo’s popular paint shooting multiplayer franchise continues to impress with its newest sequel. Splatoon 3 has given fans more of what they love, and players can expect more to come with future seasons. The title has even added a worthwhile single player mode for those who are feeling antisocial for the day. Nintendo’s online multiplayer experience isn’t always up to par with a lot of these other titles, but the success of the Splatoon franchise is a testament to just how good the gameplay is with friends.

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Image via Dotemu

The last title on this list created immense success by giving gamers two things that they love – nostalgia and fun co-op. Tribute Games’ Ninja Turtle’s title has brought back the feeling and love for a retro arcade game with modern multiplayer capabilities and a grander scale. Players have more characters to choose from outside of the four turtles, and can play with quite a lot of friends in this trip back in time when gaming was much simpler.