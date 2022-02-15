All Normal Forme Deoxys weaknesses and best Pokemon counters in Pokémon Go

Normal Forme Deoxys is making its way to Pokémon Go. It’s the standard version of Deoxys and gives it a baseline of stats for the Pokémon. If you’re eager to add this one to your collection, you’ll be able to do it for a short time. However, before you can catch it, you’ll need to defeat it in a Gym Raid. In this guide, we break down all Normal Forme Deoxys’ weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go.

All Normal Forme Deoxys weaknesses

Normal Forme Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. You’ll want to focus on using Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon to quickly overpower it in any raid battle.

Best Pokémon counters to Normal Forme Deoxys

The best Pokémon to defeat it include Gengar, Chandelure, and Darkrai.

Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type Pokémon and will be one of the stronger options for you to pick. It has several Ghost-type moves that are perfect for defeating Deoxys, but it is weak to Psychic-type moves, which is a drawback. The best moveset for Gengar to use is the fast move lick and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

Next, we have Chandelure, a Ghost and Fire-type Pokémon. Like Gengar, Chandelure has several Ghost-type moves that do a good amount of damage to Normal Forme Deoxys. It’s a bit bulkier than Gengar, giving it an edge during the battle. The best moveset for Chandelure to learn is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.

The final Pokémon we highly recommend for this battle is Darkrai, the Dark-type legendary Pokémon. It’s capable of being a much larger threat than the previous choices, although as a legendary Pokémon, not too many trainers may have access to it. The best moveset to teach Darkrai is the fast move snarl and the charged moves shadow ball and sludge bomb.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Normal Forme Deoxys. We recommend you use a handful of other choices during this raid.

Absol

Benette

Confined Hoopa

Genesect

Houndoom

Hydreigon

Mewtwo

Trevenant

Tyranitar

Weavile

Yanmega

Yveltal

Zarude

After defeating Normal Form Deoxys, you will have a chance to catch it. There is also a slim chance of it being a shiny version.